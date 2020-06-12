After White Woman's racist roll, hundreds descend on Wilson Park for a training protest – Up News Info Los Angeles

TORRANCE (CBSLA) – Just a couple of days after a white woman was caught on video telling a woman exercising on the steps of a Torrance park to "go back to whatever country f – Asian country she belongs to," hundreds of people They have descended into the park to take a stand against racism.

Since the video of Wednesday's confrontation between the unidentified white woman and Sherry, the woman who was using the stairs to exercise, appeared, two more people have presented stories of their own confrontations with someone they think is the same woman.

Kayceelyn Salminao says she was physically assaulted by the same woman at the Del Amo shopping center last October, and the photos she took that day appear to show the same person in Berry's video.

An unidentified man said he and his son were attacked by the same woman the same day that he confronted Berry. He also took a video of the confrontation, which showed the woman also throwing expletives at him and mocking Chinese accents.

"Silence is not the answer. So we see that every day on the street people march because we want actions, "he said.

The outrage over the video prompted hundreds of people to come to Wilson Park on Friday to exercise and display signs denouncing racism. Many of those who came out said that the park is for everyone and that now, more than ever, people of all backgrounds should come together to promote unity and peace.

"I am glad that we have come together as a community to find this woman and bring justice," said Salminao.

Police reports have been filed in each incident, but the woman has yet to be identified and it is not yet known whether she could face charges.