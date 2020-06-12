After months of silence, CDC hold a press conference and issue new COVID council

Covid-19 Coverage See more stories



As states reopen and people begin to return to public life, it also appears that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Today, Friday, June 12, CDC held its first COVID-19 press conference in just over three months. Although the pandemic has devastated much of the USA. USA In that period, the last time the country's main public health agency held a briefing on the crisis was on March 9.

At today's briefing, CDC Director Robert Redfield and CDC Deputy Director of Infectious Diseases Jay Butler presented two new sets of suggestions on how members of the public can stay safe from the new coronavirus, SARS. -CoV-2, as restrictions are eased. A set of recommendations refers to preventive measures for people who consider resuming their normal activities, such as going to the post office or to a restaurant. The other is a set of "considerations,quot; for mass gatherings and events.

The CDC's posting of security considerations for the mass gathering is notable given that President Trump recently announced that he will return to the campaign, beginning with a large in-person campaign on June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Like CDC press conferences, there has been no Trump rally since March.

To register for the rally, the campaign requires that all attendees and guests "voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19,quot; and agree not to hold any of the organizers responsible for any illness or injury, as noted by Politico.

According to the new CDC guide, such "large in-person meetings where it is difficult for people to remain at least 6 feet apart and attendees traveling from outside the local area,quot; create the greatest risk of spreading the disease. The lowest risk events are those that take place virtually.

Risky business

For in-person events, the CDC recommends that staff and attendees practice improved hygiene measures, stay six feet away whenever possible, and cover their faces. Organizers should make efforts to place physical barriers where possible (such as plexiglass around cash registers), reduce the density of people in closed areas, have markings to encourage physical distance, and modify designs and seats to reduce contact.

Still, the CDC was careful not to set any requirements. The agency notes at the beginning of the document that it simply "offers the following considerations to improve the protection of individuals and communities,quot; and that it is up to event planners and officials to determine "how to implement these considerations, making adjustments to meet unique needs,quot; . and circumstances of the local community. "Emphasizes that the considerations,quot; are intended to complement:do not replace”(Emphasis yours) state or local regulations.

This week, Trump moved the August Republican convention from Charlotte, North Carolina to Jacksonville, Florida, after refusing to accept social distancing measures during the meeting, which North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper insisted on.

In the CDC's other guide for outgoing members of the public, the agency emphasized similar distance precautions for various activities, from organizing cookouts to going to a nail salon, traveling at night, or going to the gym. While offering some context-specific advice, the recommendations generally warn people to stay six feet away, avoid highly sensitive surfaces and objects, practice hand hygiene, and wear a mask.

"Here is a general rule," Butler said at today's press conference. "The more closely you interact with others, the longer the interaction will last and the greater the number of people involved in the interaction, the greater the risk of COVID-19 spread."