Adult, child abandoned after tree crashed into tent overnight in Los Angeles National Forest – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An adult and child were flown to a hospital after a tree fell in their tent while camping in the Angeles National Forest on Friday morning.

The accident occurred around 12:35 a.m. at a campground in the 10600 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The tree fell on their tent while they were inside.

Los Angeles County sheriff's firefighters and agents rushed to the scene. The two were flown by helicopter to Northridge Hospital Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The size of the tree and what may have caused its fall were also not confirmed.