Adam Levine was criticized for being "hypocritical,quot; after posting about racial inequality and BLM despite taking the Super Bowl concert!

Adam Levine has been showing his full support for the Black Lives Matter movement and the protests taking place across the country. However, people have not forgotten that Maroon 5 played in the Super Bowl halftime show last year despite how the NFL treated Colin Kaepernick when he knelt on behalf of the same move.

As you may recall, several celebrities declined the invitation to act in support of Colin and also boycotted the event entirely, but Maroon 5 accepted the invitation to sing during the halftime show.

Kaepernick was blacklisted in the NFL after "kneeling,quot; protests began to spread racial injustice in the United States.

After George Floyd's murder and the protests that followed, the league finally decided to apologize for not listening to Kaepernick because there was a real racial issue and also treat him unfairly.

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of blacks. We, the NFL, admit that we were wrong not to listen to NFL players earlier, and we encourage everyone to speak up and protest peacefully. We NFL believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv – NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

As you can imagine, people were not very happy that Adam took the concert and now that he has been posting about the BLM movement, many accused him of being hypocritical.

Last year, someone even started a request for users to continue commenting on Levine's posts until he finally apologizes for singing in the Super Bowl.

The Change.org petition says: ‘The band has a chance to be on the right side of the story. If they don't, they will be remembered for choosing to side with the NFL over their players. Colin Kaepernick sacrificed his NFL career to denounce violent racism in the United States. "

At this point, the petition has more than 113,000 signatures!

Seeing how Adam has been posting about the movement in the past two weeks after Floyd's murder, the petition was updated to also say: 'They alerted me that he's been posting on Instagram about social justice, but when he had No's opportunity arose during the Super Bowl to protest the NFL's treatment of Colin Kaepernick, he retired! We even asked him to take #TakeAKnee during the show, but he and his guest artists never did. "

Ultimately, the petition stated that you need to acknowledge your mistake for real change to occur and that your stance now matters.

As you can imagine, many users made sure to tell him the same in the comments!



