Adam Levine dragged by the BLM support after the performance of the Super Bowl 2019

A fan, who started a Change.org petition against Maroon 5 and his performance in Super Bowl LIII, taunts the singer by updating the description of the petition.

Adam Levine is one of the celebrities who show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. However, not everyone welcomed his pro Black Lives Matters messages, as he instead got a backlash.

Criticism came from him and his band. Maroon 5 taking the offer to perform at Super Bowll LIII in Atlanta in 2019, while several black artists allegedly turned down the opportunity to support the quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who did not sign due to his "kneeling" racial injustice protests. At that time, a fan named Vic Oyedeji started a request from Change.org to ask Maroon 5 to leave their concert.

Now that Adam has been turning to his social media account to share information and raise awareness about racial injustice in the United States, Vic added a new update to the petition. "I was recently alerted that he's been posting to Instagram about social justice and all that, but when he had a chance not to show up during the 2019 Super Bowl protesting Colin Kaepernick's NFL treatment, he dropped out!" he wrote about the above "The voicejudge.

"We even asked him to take #TakeAKnee during the show, but he and his guest artists who performed that night never did. So I feel like he needs to admit what he couldn't do and acknowledge his mistake!" added.

Referring to the NFL's apologies to Colin, Vic added: "If NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell can admit that the NFL was wrong not to listen to his players, Adam Levine should be able to admit that Maroon 5 failed. hold the NFL accountable for its racist policies during the 2019 Super Bowl. You need to own that mistake and ask other celebrities to do more than post on social media. We need real change! "

Concluding the description of the petition, the Dunham resident wrote: "Hello @AdamLevine. Glad to see you uphold racial justice, but where were you when fans asked you not to play the Super Bowl in solidarity with @ kaepernick7? Did you ignore them? ? and endorsed blatant NFL racism. If Roger Goodell can take his mistake, will he? "

Adam has yet to respond to the matter.