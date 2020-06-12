Academy Announces New Standards for Equity and Inclusion, Returns to Signing Top 10 Nominees for Best Picture – Up News Info

After a series of meetings and approval by the Board of Governors yesterday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the next phase of its ongoing efforts towards equity and inclusion, Academy Aperture 2025. This comes after a Previous initiative aimed primarily at making membership with respect to women and people of color more representative, a goal that was set for this year that AMPAS has exceeded. A new phase has begun, and in terms of the Oscars career itself includes returning to a set number of 10 Best Picture nominees, replacing the current eligibility rule that allows five above to ten nominees. This does not apply to the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards (launch year 2020) but will go into effect for the 94th Oscars (2021) and beyond. The Academy will also create a quarterly viewing process through its streaming site, also starting with the 94th Oscar which is designed to "level the playing field" and make all movies easier to watch throughout the year in instead of the usual crisis of the "awards season".

Particularly timely in terms of a fast-changing and ever-changing environment that has seen daily protests across the country and the world since George Floyd's death, AMPAS is emphasizing its efforts toward inclusion in the entertainment industry to increase representation. not only with its own membership, but also in the film community. To this end, AMPAS in conjunction with the Producers Guild of America will create a workforce of industry leaders, appointed by AMAPS President David Rubin, and including A2020 committee chairman DeVon Franklin, to implement and develop new standards. of representation and inclusion for the eligibility of the Oscars on July 31 of this year. The 93rd Oscars are not part of that. The new initiatives also include a term limit for the Governors of the Academy, a series of panels that will include conversations on race and ethnicity, including other relevant topics, training on unconscious bias that will be mandatory for all areas of AMPAS. annually, as well as being offered to all the more than 9000 members.

Also part of the ongoing effort will be scaling up efforts to highlight diversity in every way at the new Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures which will open on December 14, 2020. And AMPAS will also establish an Office of Representation, Inclusion and Equity to oversee the Opening 2025 will be led by the director of operations for the Academy, Christine Simmons, in association with the Managing Director of Membership, Relationships and Awards Lorenza Muñoz. New members invited to join the Academy will be announced next month.

"While the Academy has come a long way, we know that there is much more work to be done to ensure equal opportunities across the board," said Academy CEO Dawn Hudson. "The need to address this problem is urgent. To that end, we will modify, and continue to examine, our rules and procedures to ensure that all voices are heard and celebrated. ”

“Through the dedication, focus, and concerted effort of our Board of Governors and members on branch executive committees, the Academy has exceeded the goals of our A2020 initiative. But to really face this moment, we must recognize how much more needs to be done, and we must listen, learn, accept the challenge, and hold ourselves and our community accountable, ”said Academy President David Rubin. "The Academy leadership and our Board are committed to ensuring that we continue to weave equity and inclusion into the fabric of every Academy initiative, committee, program, and event."

The 93rd Oscars are slated for February 28, 2021. It has been widely speculated that the Academy is considering changing that date due to problems created by the Coronavirus pandemic, but no plan for that was mentioned at launch at this time. .

Here's the full release with details:

The Academy will promote equitable recruitment practices and on and off-screen representation to better reflect the diversity of the film community. To ensure more diverse representation, and in collaboration with the Producers Guild of America (PGA), the Academy will create a working group of industry leaders, appointed by David Rubin and which will include the Governor and Chairman of the A2020 Committee, DeVon. Franklin, to develop and implement new Representation and Inclusion Standards for Oscar Eligibility before July 31, 2020. Film eligibility under consideration for the 93rd Academy Awards® (2020) will not be affected.

Beginning with the 94th Academy Awards (2021), the Best image category will be set at 10 nominees, rather than a fluctuating number of nominations from year to year. The academy too implement a quarterly visualization process via the Academy Screening Room, the broadcast site for Academy members, which also begins with the 94th Academy Awards. By making it possible for members to watch movies released throughout the year, the Academy will expand the exposure of each movie, level the playing field, and ensure that voting members can watch all eligible movies.

Government and Membership

Last January, the current Board of Governors participated in unconscious bias training. In the future, this training will be mandatory for all Academy governors, branch executive committee members, and Academy staff annually. The more than 9,000 members will be offered the opportunity to participate in the training as well.

Additionally, the Board of Governors passed a resolution to amend the Academy statutes to enact maximum term limits for the governor. Once the amendment takes effect, governors will be allowed to serve on the board for up to two three-year periods (consecutive or non-consecutive), followed by a two-year break, after which eligibility is renewed for up to two additional three-year terms, for a maximum life of 12 years. The previous limit was three consecutive three-year terms, with a one-year break and no lifetime maximum.

These term limits affect newly elected governors from the 2020-2021 board term, as well as incumbent governors returning for 2020-2021 in their first or second term. Governors returning to their third term during 2020-2021 may complete their nine-year service, before a mandatory two-year break, after which eligibility is renewed for an additional and final three-year term, for a maximum 12 years. . For governors who have already served multiple terms exceeding 12 years, they will be limited to one additional term. Branch executive committees will also have a six-year limit and a two-year break, with a maximum of 12 years.

The Academy will host a series of panels called "Dialogue of the Academy: start with us" for members and the public, with conversations about race, ethnicity, history, opportunity, and the art of film. The shows will include a conversation hosted by the Governor of the Whoopi Goldberg Academy about the lasting impact of racist tropes and harmful stereotypes in Hollywood movies. The Academy will also host conversations about the systemic changes that need to occur in areas such as casting, screenwriting, production, directing, funding and film approval to give opportunities to women and people of color and help to create a new narrative for recovery.

Museum of the Film Academy

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is committed to building an inclusive and anti-racist organization that contextualizes and challenges the dominant narratives surrounding film, and builds authentic relationships with diverse communities. The Academy Museum will also create spaces that will highlight and prioritize the experience of traditionally underrepresented or marginalized people, while advancing in the understanding, celebration, preservation, and accessibility of films through their business practices, exhibitions, screenings, programs, initiatives and collections.

The museum will work in active partnership with the recently expanded Inclusion Advisory Committee, Composed of more than 20 filmmakers and executives, to help develop public programs, exhibitions and collections that confront racism, defend the work of various artists and denounce historical omissions.

Work culture

The Academy will establish a Representation, Inclusion and Equity Office oversee the Aperture 2025 initiative and work with the Board of Governors, Academy staff, and experts to ensure best practice implementation and accountability across the organization. The office will be chaired by the academy's director of operations, Christine Simmons, in association with Lorenza Muñoz, managing director, Member Relations and Awards, who will continue to oversee external membership and award initiatives and global reach.

All staff at the Academy, Margaret Herrick Library, Academy Film Archive, and Academy Museum will have access to newly created Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace and beyond.

Aperture 2025 is an ongoing initiative with multiple phases and programs to comprehensively address institutionalized inequity within the organization and the industry. The Academy will guarantee inclusion in all areas by diversifying its suppliers, investment opportunities and collections. The organization's efforts have already had a significant impact on the following initiatives and programs:

Academy Scholarship Program – The FilmCraft and FilmWatch Scholarships of the Academy were established to identify and train future filmmakers, cultivate new and diverse talents, promote films as an art form, and provide a platform or under-represented artists. Earlier this year, the Academy donated an additional $ 2 million in funds to 96 organizations that support filmmakers and reach audiences in underserved communities.

– The FilmCraft and FilmWatch Scholarships of the Academy were established to identify and train future filmmakers, cultivate new and diverse talents, promote films as an art form, and provide a platform or under-represented artists. Earlier this year, the Academy donated an additional $ 2 million in funds to 96 organizations that support filmmakers and reach audiences in underserved communities. Gold academy – Academy Gold is an industry talent development, diversity, and inclusion initiative, with a focus on underrepresented communities, to provide individuals with access and resources to pursue their professional careers in film.

– Academy Gold is an industry talent development, diversity, and inclusion initiative, with a focus on underrepresented communities, to provide individuals with access and resources to pursue their professional careers in film. Action: the initiative of the women of the Academy – Action: The Women's Academy Initiative includes global member-focused events designed to connect and empower women in the film community and enable them to share their stories and celebrate inclusion. The initiative also includes the Gold Fellowship Academy for Women , which funds an annual grant for female filmmakers starting their careers.

– Action: The Women's Academy Initiative includes global member-focused events designed to connect and empower women in the film community and enable them to share their stories and celebrate inclusion. The initiative also includes the , which funds an annual grant for female filmmakers starting their careers. Academy International Inclusion Initiative – The Academy International Inclusion Initiative aims to bring together a global community of artists by establishing long-term relationships with international film festivals and cultural exchange programs with established and emerging film communities.

– The Academy International Inclusion Initiative aims to bring together a global community of artists by establishing long-term relationships with international film festivals and cultural exchange programs with established and emerging film communities. Student Academy Awards – The Student Academy Awards, established in 1972, provide a platform for emerging global talent by creating opportunities within the industry to showcase their work.

– The Student Academy Awards, established in 1972, provide a platform for emerging global talent by creating opportunities within the industry to showcase their work. Nicholl Academy Scholarships in Screenwriting – The Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting Academy is an international screenwriting competition established to identify and encourage new and talented screenwriters. Winners are chosen through an extensive and professional script reading process that also includes Academy-trained readers, with many from underrepresented communities.

The Academy continues efforts to increase representation within its members. New members invited to join the organization will be announced next month.