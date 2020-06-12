Abhishek Bachchan reveals that he was once kicked off his father's set

Abhishek Bachchan is an actor, known for his crazy jokes on set and his great sense of humor. The actor has repeatedly shared witty posts and captions on his social media, entertaining his fans. This year, the actor completes 20 years in the industry. Looking back over the years, he has started sharing some interesting posts from each of his movies under the hashtag # RoadTo20.

His latest post is about his 2001 release, Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai. The film was directed by his good friend Goldie Behl. He recounted working with his best friend and also shared a hilarious story when he was kicked off the set of his father's Pukar.

He wrote: "# RoadTo20 The year- 2001 #BasItnaSaKhwaabHai Two childhood best friends, who wanted to make a movie together since they were kicked off the set of their parents' movie for breaking accessories because at age 5 and 6 old man we got excited seeing fake swords on set. The movie was #Pukar and @ goldiebehl's father (the great Ramesh Behl) was the director and my father the main character. During the climax session in Goa, we stumbled upon the fake swords and we started playing with them and finally broke them. We were immediately sent to the crew hotel. 19 years later we made our first movie together. @goldiebehl @srishtibehlarya @amitabhbachchan. "