ABC releases Matt James as its first black bachelor

Roommates, times are changing, and our people are finally getting the recognition we always deserved, and that even comes down to "The Bachelor."

Matt James is making history as he has now become the first black bachelor to appear on the hit series ABC. According to Hollywood reporter, the true 28-year-old entrepreneur, real estate broker and founder of community organizations will be the leader for the next 25 years.th season.

Many people have been applying that pressure and calling "The Bachelor,quot; for its lack of diversity, and it seems like they were finally listening. Matt was originally cast to appear in Clare Crawley's upcoming season of "The Bachelorette," and to those who are familiar with the show, he is also known as Tyler Cameron's business partner and best friend.

Karey Burke, the president of ABC Entertainment, said: “Matt has been on our radar since February, when producers first approached him to join Bachelor Nation, as part of the Clare season. When filming failed to proceed as planned, we were given the benefit of time to meet Matt and we all agreed that he would be a perfect bachelor. We know that we have a responsibility to ensure that the love stories we see on screen are representative of the world we live in and we are proudly serving our audience. This is just the beginning and we will continue to take action regarding diversity issues in this franchise. We feel very privileged to have Matt as our first Black Bachelor and we look forward to embarking on this journey with him. "

One of the many voices to criticize the franchise for its lack of diversity was Rachel Lindsay, who was the first black maiden. Before the announcement, she had been the only black protagonist in franchise history.

