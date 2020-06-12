ABC cuts ties to Jessica Mulroney after she threatened to sue a black influencer

ABC has cut ties to Jessica Mulroney, Meghan Markle's best friend, for threatening to sue the black influencer Sasha Exeter after the couple were infuriated by racism on Instagram.

.com exclusively learned on Friday that Mulroney would never return to her occasional role as a fashion contributor on Good Morning America.

Mulroney was fired by CTV and the Hudson Bay department store and then went to Instagram on Thursday night to say that she was giving up all work commitments.

The scandal brings great shame to Meghan, who spent her brief time as a member of royalty relentlessly promoting social good and is a lifelong activist for racial equality.

In a statement to .com on Friday, a GMA spokeswoman said: & # 39; As Jessica Mulroney said last night, she is straying from her professional commitments and that includes Good Morning America. She will no longer appear on our show.

Mulroney threatened Sasha Exeter with a lawsuit after Exeter publicly revealed that they had been embroiled in a private war of words on racism.

Not all the details of their exchange are known, but according to Exeter, Mulroney responded & # 39; personally & # 39; to a & # 39; generic call to action & # 39; The black single mom aired on her Instagram page weeks ago, asking white influencers to use their platforms to advance the Black Lives Matter movement.

Exactly how Mulroney responded was unclear, but the two, who were once & # 39; known & # 39 ;, began to argue and & # 39; ultimately & # 39; escalated until Mulroney told Exeter that he was going to contact the companies Exeter worked with.

When Exeter went public, Mulroney posted a comment on his Instagram page for others to see and apologized. Exeter claims that, however, he then sent her a private message, threatening to sue her for defamation.

& # 39; Responsible costume. Good luck & # 39 ;, he wrote, misspelling the complaint he apparently intended to make.

Toronto-based influencer Sasha Exeter said she was left "paralyzed by fear,quot; and & # 39; stayed awake days and nights & # 39; worrying about what Jessica after telling her that she had been in contact with & # 39; companies & # 39; to tell you how & # 39; unfairly & # 39; was the black single mother had treated her

Canadian television network CTV fired Mulroney on Thursday and removed his wedding show, yes, redo. She was also abandoned by a clothing company she worked with.

On Thursday night, Mulroney released a statement on her own Instagram page to say that she had had time to reflect on her actions and that she was truly sorry.

“ He rightly called me for not doing enough when it came to engaging in an important and difficult conversation about race and injustice in our society.

COMMENTS FROM MULRONEY TO SASHA EXETER IN ORDER Privately, after his Mulroney dispute, he doesn't use his platform enough to promote BLM : I've also talked to companies and people about how they have treated me unfairly. You think your voice matters. Well, it only matters if you express it with kindness and without embarrassing people who are simply trying to learn. Good luck. Public: & # 39; You are right when you say "this has to stop,quot;. As leaders, we must join hands and point out mistakes. I know we have a different experience. And that is something that, even in the course of a heated discussion, I need to recognize and understand. I regret unequivocally for not having done that with you and for any damage I have caused. As I told you privately, I have had a very public and personal experience with my closest friend, where the race was front and center. It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue learning and listening to how I can use my privilege to raise and support black voices. Private: & # 39; Responsible (sic) suit. Good luck.

& # 39; I took it personally and that was wrong. I need to do better. He had no intention of jeopardizing his livelihood. We had a disagreement and it got out of hand.

That's why I'm sorry. I am going to step back on social media in the next few days and give my microphone to black voices to take over my account.

"I also asked Sasha if she would be willing to take over my account whenever she feels comfortable and tell her story," she said.

ABC's decision to strengthen ties to her came after employees told .com that they wanted to be shown the door.

Why isn't ABC firing her? Its actions are completely unacceptable and do not reflect the values ​​of Good Morning America.

“ We have a wonderfully diverse team, but Jessica used her privilege to get her job and should be fired for her behavior in abusing him.

"CTV quickly fired her and many Canadian brands have done the same, why don't we do that? This sends the wrong message."

Also, she should be fired for working on a news program and not being able to spell defamation.

& # 39; ABC needs to take a stand. What are they afraid of? Pissing off Meghan and Harry or the Trudeau family?

"The abuse of privilege here is outrageous," said the staff member.

The dispute started several weeks ago, but Exeter only revealed it on Wednesday.

In an IGTV video, he said he had made a & # 39; very generic call to action & # 39; at the beginning of the movement, asking all influencers to use their platforms forever.

It is unclear what exactly happened next, but Jessica responded, even though Exeter did not call her publicly, and they began to argue privately.

It escalated and eventually Mulroney said to him: I've also talked to companies and people about how they have treated me unfairly.

You think your voice matters. Well, it only matters if you express it with kindness and without embarrassing people who are simply trying to learn. Good luck.

Exter said she was stunned by the response and "paralyzed by fear,quot; that her alliances or endorsements could be taken from her.

She said that she "in no way,quot; thinks Mulroney is racist, but is very aware of his white privilege.

& # 39; In no way do I call Jess racist, but she is well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege due to the color of her skin.

Mulroney was a fashion contributor to the popular morning show. She is seen with host Robin Roberts

Mulroney, on June 1, posted this video saying that & # 39; someone dear & # 39; He had said that it was not enough to be silent. He shared it from the Stassi Schoeder account. Schroeder has been fired from Bravo for racially charged comments she made in the past

After Exeter shared details of his enmity, Mulroney posted this public comment saying that he was wrong, but that he had & # 39; personal experience with & # 39; his & # 39; closest friend where the race was front and center & # 39 ;.

Exeter Says He Received This Private Message From Mulroney In Private After Public Apology

& # 39; And that, my friends, gave you the momentary confidence to come and get my livelihood in writing. White privilege textbook really.

Exeter returned to Instagram on Thursday to say she felt threatened.

Mulroney has been beaten by her friend and fellow television presenter Tracy Moore, who is black.

She said Jessica had "used her extreme privilege to potentially bury a black sister."

I'm a friend. I am also a black woman. Emotional work often falls on our backs to talk, push, and fight hard & # 39; & # 39;, Moore said.

"Let's unlearn attacking black women as a legitimate response to feeling called."

CTV rejected it and said: & # 39; Bell Media and CTV encourage our entire team, including on-air talent, to practice respect, inclusion and partnership as we pledge to work better and more openly to listen and amplify black voices, and not minimize them.

"Because the recent conduct of one of our presenters, Jessica Mulroney, conflicts with our commitment to diversity and equality, CTV has removed,quot; I DO REDO "from all Bell Media channels and platforms with immediate effect,quot; .

Hours later, Canadian department store Hudson & # 39; s Bay announced on Instagram that "in light of recent events," they, too, would distance themselves from Mulroney, dismissing her as their fashion and bridal specialist.

Mulroney was dumped last night by CTV and Hudson & # 39; s Bay after Exeter shared his argument

A hair and makeup team that Mulroney also worked with ties on Thursday.

"Over the past week, Hudson's Bay has been committed to improvement," the statement said.

For her to threaten me? A single mother, a single black mother, during a racial pandemic? It amazes me, it's absolutely amazing … what could this mean for my career?

& # 39; As we move forward, our leadership partners and ambassadors must reflect our brand inclusion, equality and respect for all.

"We will not tolerate anything less."

Exeter suggested that Mulroney felt & # 39; share that this really was not a problem she wanted to share on her social channels & # 39;, used & # 39; excuses for the public and the media to harass her & # 39; and & # 39; affirmed that his program was more important to promote. & # 39;

Revealing the 'threatening' message, Exeter said: 'I'm still shaking my head at this attempt and the audacity she had.

"Not only is Mulroney well aware of his white privilege, but like his Canadian teammate Amy Cooper, he released that threat effortlessly," he said.

Cooper was the woman who called the police for a black bird watcher in Central Park in a video that was widely shared last month.

Exeter continued: “ But I think what makes this situation really horrible is the threat or the claim that I was going to speak to brands or companies that I have potentially not worked with or could work with. That's a threat. That is a threat to my livelihood.

Mulroney then returned to Instagram on Thursday night to post another apology.

Mulroney announced Thursday that he would walk away from all commitments.

Meghan Markle on June 4 gave an emotional video about the death of George Floyd and the dispute over racism she caused at her old school in Los Angeles.

MULRONEY REMOVES COMMENTS SUPPORTING STASSI SCHROEDER by Daniel Bates Both recently rejected for making racist claims, Jessica Mulroney and reality star Stassi Schroeder appear to be best friends, and Mulroney says to the Vanderpump Rules star: "I love you, girl." Mulroney, who is Meghan Markle's best stylist friend, made the comment to Schroeder in November last year on social media. But Mulroney seemed to be trying to distance himself and deleted the post just after Schroeder was terminated by the Vanderpump Rules show this week. The cleanup came as Mulroney became embroiled in a row of racism of her own after black influencer Sasha Exeter claimed that Mulroney threatened her career by asking her to speak in support of Black Lives Matter. Jessica Mulroney said to reality star friend Stassi Schroeder: & # 39; I love you, girl & # 39; on Instagram before Schroeder was fired from the Vanderpump Rules for racism And on Thursday, Mulroney met the same fate as Schroeder and was fired as a bridal marketing specialist and her reality TV show was canceled for her comments to Exeter. On Friday, ABC followed suit, firing Mulroney as a fashion contributor to Good Morning America, and beauty company Fancy Face Inc. also cut ties to her. .com understands that the two women are such good friends that Mulroney was working on Schroeder's dress for her upcoming wedding to her fiancé Beau. Mulroney's now-deleted post on Schroeder was on November 22 last year. It said: & # 39; When work takes you away from meeting your symbolic best friend @stassischroeder (three laughing emojis). I love you girl. Jessica is also what my mother calls me when she's mad at me. In another post on May 1 of this year, Mulroney wrote that Schroeder was "beautiful." I love you & # 39 ;, but the comment is no longer visible at the top of the comments on Instagram. Schroeder posted the selfie without makeup with & # 39; uprooted face and covered in psoriasis & # 39; as she put it. Among those who commented was Tamra Judge, who wrote, "Still beautiful." Mulroney wrote: & # 39; But it is still the most beautiful. I love you. .com has contacted Mulroney and Schroeder for comment. Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired by Bravo, which broadcasts the Vanderpump Rules, after former co-star Faith Stowers claimed they denounced her for a crime she did not commit. Stowers said: 'There was an article in the Daily Mail where there was an African American woman. “ It was a strange photo, so it looked very clear and I had these different and strange tattoos. They put it on display, and I guess this woman was stealing people. And they called the police and they said it was me. This is like, a true story. Schroeder later apologized and said "what I did to Faith was wrong."

For her to threaten me?

A single mother, a single black mother, during a racial pandemic? It amazes me, it's absolutely incredible.

Exeter went on to say that he felt Mulroney "realized he had screwed up big time,quot; and "that resulted in a lot of back pedaling."

Meanwhile, the influencer said: & # 39; In the midst of all this madness, I was paralyzed with fear.

“ I lay awake days and nights wondering what I might be saying to my existing brand partners, potential work, potential livelihood. What could this mean for my career?

"I spoke to my parents, who were legitimately stressed and concerned about how this would affect me if I defended myself."

Exeter said "the only thing that needs to be removed is this shit ** must stop right now … You can't post sympathy while trying to silence someone by text message."

In a comment posted on the video clip, Mulroney said he was "unequivocally sorry," adding that being Meghan's "closest friend,quot; has "educated her deeply,quot; about the race.

& # 39; As I told you in private, I have had a very public and personal experience with my closest friend, where the race was front and center. It was deeply educational & # 39; & # 39;, Mulroney replied.

She posted another apology to Exeter on Thursday, this time on her own Instagram page, insisting that the former athlete had legitimately called me for not doing enough when it came to striking up an important and difficult conversation about race and injustice in our society.

& # 39; I took it personally and that was wrong. I know I need to do better & # 39 ;, continued. & # 39; I want to say from my heart that every time I apologize to Sasha in the course of the last two weeks in private, and again both today and in private, it's true.

"I did not intend to jeopardize your livelihood … so I am sorry," he said.

Last week, Mulroney said she was taking a break from social media, after revealing that "someone dear to her told her to confront racism."

Mulroney, who lives in Toronto with her husband Ben Mulroney, 44, twins John and Brian, 9, and Ivy, 7, took to Instagram to reveal that she was & # 39; taking a week off to educate herself & # 39 ;.

The Canadian stylist had previously criticized the & # 39; racist thugs & # 39; when it seemed to refer to the trolling that Meghan suffered.

Mulroney's reality show, I Do, Redo, premiered on CTV in late March and was also released internationally on Netflix.

The series followed Jessica as she helped couples abandon their disastrous weddings by giving them the nuptials they "have always dreamed of."