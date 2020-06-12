It is expected to be a wet start to the weekend in most of the country thanks to multiple weather systems that bring rain and thunderstorms to various states.

Rain is forecast from Cairns, along the east coast and around the south to Perth. Even Tasmania will not escape the falls on Saturday.

And that's all thanks to multiple weather systems.

A cold and canal front that crosses southern WA and western SA is generating rain, rain and gusty winds.

Onshore winds feeding a low pressure channel along the coasts of New South Wales and eastern Queensland are causing rainfall.

A weak channel near Tasmania is causing irregular rainfall.

Here is what you can expect state by state:

A slight to medium probability of rain in much of central Queensland, increasing to a medium to high probability of rain in most of eastern Queensland south of Cairns, with some areas of late rain developing in some parts.

The possibility of thunderstorms on the central coast that extends to parts of the south and the central interior along with parts of the southeast during the day.

Temperature is expected to be well above average for this time of year, especially minimum temperatures.

Cairn expects a maximum of 28 and a minimum of 21, but it's a bit cooler on the coast with a maximum forecast of 24 around Brisbane and the Gold Coast, with a minimum of 15.

Mainly light to moderate winds from east to northeast, which tend from northwest to southwest in the west during the day.

New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory

Increasing cloud and a developing rain or two in most areas except the extreme northwest. Showers become more frequent on the western slopes and central interior at night.

The possibility of a late thunderstorm over the central interior and western slopes.

Above-average daytime temperatures, especially in the northwest with Bourke inclined to reach 23.

While Canberra and Orange will tremble with lows of 3 and 4, respectively.

North winds, refreshing the south and west coast inland. A late west shift in the far west.

There will be morning fog and frost in the southeast.

Rain spreads from the west in the afternoon and evening, although it remains dry over East Gippsland.

A slight chance of a thunderstorm near the far southwest coast.

A cold to temperate day across the state and cloudy with refreshing winds from the north, with peaks of 16 in Melbourne and 15 in Bendigo.

There is currently a severe weather warning for winds damaging to people in parts of the forecast districts of Central, Southwest, North, East, West and South Gippsland.

A vigorous north-northwest wind draft will develop on Saturday before a cold front, which is expected to move over Victoria later in the day.

There are also sea wind warnings in place with a gale warning for the west coast and a strong wind warning for Port Phillip, the central coast, and the east coast of Gippsland.

The next severe weather warning will be issued before 5:00 am AEST on Saturday and the next marine wind warning summary will be issued before 5:10 am EST on Saturday.

Light rains on the Western Levels, which increase during the night and extend towards the west.

Well elsewhere, apart from the patchy morning mist. Highs of 16 at Launceston and Swansea and lows of 3 at Geeveston.

Winds from north to northeast, cooling in the afternoon.

There are currently Marine Wind Warnings in place with a Gale Warning for the Central West Coast area and a Strong Wind Warning for the lakes in the Central Plateau, Northwest Coast, Upper East Coast, Lower East Coast, the southeast coast and the southwest coast.

The next marine wind warning summary will be issued before 5:00 a.m. EST on Saturday.

A strip of rain in the west, which runs east in the morning and clears from west to east at night.

Possible morning storms in the west and southern farmland in the afternoon.

It cools in the west and south, and warms up in the far northeast, where temperatures will reach 23 degrees.

Moderate to cool winds from northeast to northwest, strong and fluffy in the south, before a moderate change to cool from west to southwest in the west during the morning, which extends throughout the afternoon, strong on the southern coasts.

While there will sometimes be wind in Adelaide during Saturday morning and early afternoon, the metropolitan area is not expected to see damaging winds.

There is a severe weather warning for winds damaging to people in the Mount Lofty mountain ranges, the Lower Eyre Peninsula, the Yorke Peninsula, Kangaroo Island, and parts of the East Eyre Peninsula districts, Mid-North, Murraylands, Southeast and Southeast.

There are also marine wind warnings in place with a gale warning for the lower west coast, the central coast, the central south coast, the upper south east coast, and the lower south east coast.

There are strong wind warnings for the Adelaide metropolitan waters, the far west coast, the upper west coast, the Spencer Gulf, the St. Vincent Gulf and the Researcher's Strait.

The next severe weather warning will be issued before 5:00 a.m.CST on Saturday and the next sea wind warning summary will be issued at 5:10 a.m.CST on Saturday.

Showers, from cold to cold in the southwest with Kalgoorlie reaching a low of 2.

Clear rain and cold-to-cold temperatures in the southern state, while mostly sunny to cold-temperate in the northwest. Sunny, very warm in the northeast, where temperatures will reach 36 in Kununurra.

A strong wind warning is currently in place for the Leeuwin Coast, the Albany Coast, the Esperance Coast, and the Eucla Coast.

The next marine wind warning summary will be issued before 4:00 am WST on Saturday.

Mostly sunny, very warm in the north with Darwin set to hit a peak of 33.

A slight chance of showers in the extreme northeast of Arnhem and southwest of Losseter Districts.

Partly cloudy over Lasseter and the southwest Simpson District, sunny elsewhere.

Warmer in the south before a cold, gusty south change stretching north to Ti Tree at night.