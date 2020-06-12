A study shows that "older, more organized workers,quot; are afraid of COVID-19 and more likely to panic.

More conscious, rather than irrational, people were more likely to accumulate toilet paper during coronavirus blockade, a new study reveals.

As the deadly virus seized Europe and North America in March, panic shoppers forced toilet paper sales to increase by as much as 700 percent, the companies reported.

Despite the public uproar against people buying more than they needed and appeals from governments and supermarkets to stop, the panic buying continued.

A new study of 1,000 adults by the University of Saint Gallen, Switzerland, found that fear of contracting the virus was the main reason people were giving to buy bath rolls in bulk.

Swiss researchers say those consumers with eager and conscientious personalities were more likely to give in to panic buying than more placid buyers.

Cutting-edge research, conducted in dozens of countries, also found that Americans were more likely to accumulate toilet paper than Europeans.

They also found that the habit was more common among older people than young people.

"Older people are more prone to a severe course of the disease, and therefore may be more anxious to prepare for strict self-isolation," the authors wrote.

"In addition, in some countries, older people were asked to isolate themselves before more comprehensive blockages were established that could partly explain the effect of age."

Despite the findings, which give an insight into the personality of a panic shopper, the authors say the full extent of what triggered the phenomenon remains a mystery.

Lisa Garbe, a doctoral researcher at the University of Saint Gallen in Switzerland, said that the subjective threat of COVID-19 was a major trigger in the accumulation of toilet paper.

"However, we are still far from comprehensively understanding this phenomenon," he said.

More than 1,000 adults from 35 countries were recruited through social networks for the comprehensive study carried out by a team of psychologists and anthropologists.

Participants completed a test that measures their personality across six broad domains in the last week of March.

They also shared information about its demographics, the level of perceived threat of COVID-19, quarantine behaviors, and recent consumption of toilet paper.

The team found from the survey that the strongest predictor of toilet paper accumulation was the perceived threat from people of the pandemic.

"Since storage is not objectively related to saving lives or jobs during a health crisis, this finding supports the idea that toilet paper functions as a purely subjective symbol of security," the authors wrote.

This effect was partially related to those participants who obtained a high score on the emotional measure of the evaluation.

The team explained that anxious people were more likely to fear the virus spectrum and the accumulation of toilet paper.

Another domain of personality, consciousness, whose traits include organization, diligence, perfectionism, and prudence, also predicted storage.

The researchers noted that their study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, could only explain 12 percent of the variability in toilet paper accumulation.

Other psychological and situational factors are not taken into account, but could include a lack of trust in the government or local authorities.

The researchers say communication campaigns aimed at reducing fears about a pandemic could change shopping habits and reduce the chances of accumulation.

"For example, research on communication strategies suggests that clear communication with the goal of increasing disease awareness and providing simple behavioral instructions reduces people's perception of threat," they wrote.