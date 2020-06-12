A return to restaurants and restaurants in Australia

The Australian letter is a weekly newsletter from our Australian office. Sign up to receive it by email. This week's issue is written by Besha Rodell, columnist for the Australia office.
The clink of glasses, the buzz of an espresso machine, the laughter of other customers, the jokes of a pub owner – I can't tell you how much I've missed these things. The ability to forgo the mid-afternoon conversation with my husband: What should we do for dinner? There are no dishes to make!
I have always liked restaurants, but the past few months have shown me, along with most of the world, what life would be like without them. And I realized, along with all the things I already knew, how many restaurants act as a respite from the routine of everyday life.
Eating out is also my job. What does a restaurant critic do when there are no restaurants? It's a question I've been asked a lot in the past three months, in private and in public.
In April, it was a topic I discussed with my American colleagues: The Times' top restaurant critic, Pete Wells; California restaurant critic Tejal Rao; and Sam Sifton, assistant managing editor of the Times, as part of the ongoing TimesTalks series in which journalists from across the company discuss their work in a call readers are invited to join.
The three critics have continued to cover our rhythms in various ways. I wrote about the halal snack pack that, thanks to its take-out format, comfort, and status as a symbol of multiculturalism, seems like the perfect dish for this moment in history. Tejal has been reporting on countless aspects of the industry, covering the rise in home delivery from small farms, restaurants coming together to feed protesters and, this week, the dissonance among the solidarity messages from fast food companies. with the Black Lives Matter movement and the way those same companies treat their black employees. Pete has nostalgically written about the restaurant's dishes and the experiences he misses most.
One of the most interesting parts of that conversation with my colleagues was the moral conundrum of whether I would be responsible for dining again when the restaurants finally reopened. In the USA USA, where many states now allow places to reopen, that's a very complicated question. The virus is still rampant. Many workers do not have health insurance but are also desperate to work: the decision to cook again or wait is often a choice between health and livelihoods. Is it responsible to foster a scenario that seems inherently exploitative? (Tejal wrote about this wonderfully in the context of takeaways.)
Here in Australia, that puzzle hardly exists. Our Covid-19 numbers are comparatively tiny. Medical care and testing are available to anyone who gets sick. And while far from perfect, wages and working conditions in Australia are much more equitable for hospitality workers.
And so last week, when I finally got to experience dining out again, I had no qualms. Victorian restaurants are open, with many security guards: hand sanitation, time limits, and restrictions on the number of guests, QR codes that take you to websites where you enter your contact details so guests can be tracked on case of a virus outbreak. These things gave me comfort instead of pause. I was so excited to be out, so much so that after my initial foray into dining at a local pub, I met again for breakfast the next morning.
(I spoke to the BBC about these experiences this week for their The Food Chain podcast: My part of the show starts at around 19 minutes.)
The following afternoon, my husband and I were on our way to the grocery store when we saw that the Carlton Wine Room, one of my favorite restaurants in Melbourne, was open for business. We stopped for a glass of wine, an act that might have seemed standard a few months ago, but now it feels like the most indulgent luxury. As part of current government rules, we had to order food with our wine, but that was just a bonus. When we sit in the light-filled room, eating fried anchovy bread, we look at each other and sigh.
"I love it here," said my husband. "This place is amazing."
I could not agree more.
Have you been out to eat, in Australia or elsewhere, in the past few weeks? How was the experience?
