A return to restaurants and restaurants in Australia

The clink of glasses, the buzz of an espresso machine, the laughter of other customers, the jokes of a pub owner – I can't tell you how much I've missed these things. The ability to forgo the mid-afternoon conversation with my husband: What should we do for dinner? There are no dishes to make!

I have always liked restaurants, but the past few months have shown me, along with most of the world, what life would be like without them. And I realized, along with all the things I already knew, how many restaurants act as a respite from the routine of everyday life.

Eating out is also my job. What does a restaurant critic do when there are no restaurants? It's a question I've been asked a lot in the past three months, in private and in public.

In April, it was a topic I discussed with my American colleagues: The Times' top restaurant critic, Pete Wells; California restaurant critic Tejal Rao; and Sam Sifton, assistant managing editor of the Times, as part of the ongoing TimesTalks series in which journalists from across the company discuss their work in a call readers are invited to join.