75-year-old man suspected of illegally touching 2 children at Jeffco Park.

A 75-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of illegally touching two minors in a public park.

Terry Joe Thompson was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on Wednesday for the investigation of two sexual assault charges against a child, according to the sheriff's office.

The alleged incident occurred at The Ridge at West Meadows Park, 6325 S. Van Gordon Way, and the adults at the park prevented the suspect from leaving the area until officers arrived.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the sheriff's office at 303-271-5612 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).