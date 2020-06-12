6ix9ine to Snoop: You were in my DM holding the white flag!

During his series of exhibits on rappers that may have been stolen in secret, Tekashi 6ix9ine alluded to the West Coast legend, Snoop Dogg, possibly also a snitch.

"Snoop Dogg, do you want to talk about all this rap shit? I already exposed you. You hit me on the DM and you said 'I'm holding the white flag, please'. You can't be mad at me for exposing the truth." Right? Because during the two years I was locked up, you know what you said, "he complained.

"You expelled me for the two years. You had me, you expelled me. I'm just answering. Tell me if I'm wrong. Couldn't Snoop Dogg and Meek Mill not know anything? My cock came out of my mouth the whole time I was locked up? Now I'm with you. Do you want me to relax? Nah. Nah I'm dragging it, now I'm doing too much because I'm responding. "

During Thursday night's live session, Tekashi claims to have "exposed,quot; Meek Mill, Future, and Snoop Dogg.