Home Entertainment 6ix9ine to Snoop: You were in my DM holding the white flag!

6ix9ine to Snoop: You were in my DM holding the white flag!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

During his series of exhibits on rappers that may have been stolen in secret, Tekashi 6ix9ine alluded to the West Coast legend, Snoop Dogg, possibly also a snitch.

"Snoop Dogg, do you want to talk about all this rap shit? I already exposed you. You hit me on the DM and you said 'I'm holding the white flag, please'. You can't be mad at me for exposing the truth." Right? Because during the two years I was locked up, you know what you said, "he complained.

RELATED ARTICLES

©