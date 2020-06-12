6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj unleash a playful and colorful music video for & # 39; TROLLZ & # 39;

A part of the profits from the second collaboration of rapper & # 39; GOOBA & # 39; and the creator of hits & # 39; Anaconda & # 39; it will go to the Bail Project that supports those who work in the first line of social justice.

6ix9ine brings joy and a great dose of colors to his second collaboration with Nicki Minaj. A little over a month after releasing his first music video after his release from prison, rapper "GOOBA" released a new visual for "TROLLZ", his second joint effort with hitmaker "Anaconda."

Three and a half minutes long, the video sees the 24-year-old MC showing off his house arrest ankle monitor at some point. His collaborator, meanwhile, becomes seductive and shows a lot of skin. One of her colorful outfits features her in multi-colored patties that cover only her nipples.

"TROLLZ" listens to the rapper duo individually challenging their enemies. "I know you don't like me, you want to fight me / Don't you want any problem at your party? Don't invite me / I don't care about you, please stop talking" About me / Always talking about me because you're looking for the clumsy " he spits.

The raptor of "Barbie Dreams", meanwhile, rhymes on her part, "They get nervous when Nicki is on the list / Someone sent this shit to a clinic / My flow is still sick, I'm not talking" a pandemic / I write my own lyrics, a lot of these shit tricks / They study Nicki's style, now everyone wants to imitate. "

This song, which brought the two rappers together after their 2018 song "FEFE", was originally planned to be released on June 5. However, 6ix9ine decided to reject her out of respect for the Black Lives Matter protests that erupted across the country following the tragic death of George Floyd.

On Wednesday June 10, Minaj announced that they will use the song to support the fight against racial injustice. "A portion of #Trollz's proceeds, including merchandise, will go directly to The Bail Project Inc. [@bailproject]. The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income people who cannot post bail while waiting trial, "he wrote in an Instagram post.

The 37-year-old continued: "We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people who work on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand an END to police attacks and killings of African-Americans. # BlackLivesMatter. "