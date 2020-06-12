Home Local News 6 injured in head-on collision near Bemidji – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A two-vehicle accident about a mile and a half west of Bemidji that occurred last weekend left six people with varying degrees of injury.

The accident involved a GMC Sonoma driven by a 21-year-old boy with no passengers, and a 2001 Ford Taurus that, in addition to the 32-year-old driver, also carried four other people. Investigators say the first vehicle crossed the median and hit the second.

The accident happened around 8:25 p.m. on June 6, and near the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 89 in Eckles Township.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says that both drivers "exhibited signs of disability," and all passengers received some level of injury in the accident.

