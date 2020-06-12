6 acts of kindness that will inspire you

Kindness really is priceless.
As the Black Lives Matter movement continues amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it is easy to feel overwhelmed or anxious, which is why we love to share acts of kindness from around the world with you.
In this week's roundup of heartwarming and heartwarming stories, we have a heartwarming story about a teacher sharing a sweet lesson that extends beyond the classroom, as well as a best-selling author who uses her platform to make sure teachers are equipped. with more Black books by black authors to share with your students in a book shared on social networks.
In addition, a man is literally stepping on the gas to help ensure the safety of protesters in his community, as a group of children in Seattle have joined together to launch a parade to raise awareness about Black Lives Matter in their neighborhood. and beyond.
Finally, we are also sharing the encouraging story of how a meditation teacher's mission to help those in need after the success of COVID-19 went global, accumulating hundreds of volunteers in the process.
Here are six acts of kindness that we hope can inspire you for the weekend …
Kindness on the go
To help keep protesters safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, one man turned his bicycle into a mobile health station for people to wash their hands while protesting and even handing out masks, according to the reporter Rami Mwamba.
"Pandemic of love,quot;
A meditation teacher in Florida decided to take action after the COVID-19 coup to help her community and those in need.
Shelly Tygielski launched "Pandemic of Love,quot;, a grassroots foundation that connects people in need with people who have the ability to give. The movement took off quickly, reaching people from all over the world.
"The original concept was really meant to serve my local community," he told E! Shelly, who has taught mindfulness to trauma workers. News. "I never imagined it would go viral, without pun, and I didn't think thousands of people would share how they would come from around the world to start their own communities."
The organization is now run by more than 600 volunteers, and Shelly says, "Love is infectious and love can be a cure. I really hope that people will recognize that when we can connect with love over fear and we can connect with each other a Once again we can build a better future and new models for the way we want the world to be. "
Bringing black voices to classrooms
Rebecca Serle, the New York Times best-selling author of In five years and The dinner list, is using social media to help teachers bring more diversity to their classrooms through books.
On Instagram, Serle has been combining needy teachers with followers who would like to donate between 2 and 6 children's books by black authors.
"The initiative is focused on bringing black books by black authors to predominantly white schools that cannot afford to diversify their bookshelves," he wrote.
So far, 132 community parties have been held.
The sweetest lesson
Once again highlighting the need for inclusion in the classroom, this 2018 story of an elementary school in Sugarland, Texas demonstrates why so many teachers are heroes to their students.
"One of my greatest accomplishments was showing the world how education goes beyond paper and pencil." Mrs. Leigha Gatsonsaid the professor in the photo of the moment on Twitter.
Children are our future
"I heard voices of little kids screaming and followed the sound to the most wonderful sight!" Heather Cristo wrote on Instagram, captioning a video of a small parade in her neighborhood. "A group of the cutest kids in the neighborhood, all working together to raise awareness about the Black Lives Matter and selling popcorn to raise money."
The young group was aiming to raise $ 1,000 for the Seattle Urgan League.
"These children gave me all the hope in the world for a better future," said Christo.
Reunited and it feels so good
"My 4-year-old goddaughter lost dear Slothie out of a car window," said the Australian journalist. Julia Baird he tweeted in early June. "He was inconsolable and said to his mother, 'All my best wishes came true with Slothie and now they are gone forever.'
Enter: tow truck driver Jimmy, who came to the rescue four days after he "found lying in the cold"on the Sydney Harbor Bridge.
After Jimmy reunited Slothie with Ava, the four-year-old wrote him a thank you card that said, "Your kindness has come a long way."