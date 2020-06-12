6 acts of kindness that will inspire you

Kindness really is priceless.

As the Black Lives Matter movement continues amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it is easy to feel overwhelmed or anxious, which is why we love to share acts of kindness from around the world with you.

In this week's roundup of heartwarming and heartwarming stories, we have a heartwarming story about a teacher sharing a sweet lesson that extends beyond the classroom, as well as a best-selling author who uses her platform to make sure teachers are equipped. with more Black books by black authors to share with your students in a book shared on social networks.

In addition, a man is literally stepping on the gas to help ensure the safety of protesters in his community, as a group of children in Seattle have joined together to launch a parade to raise awareness about Black Lives Matter in their neighborhood. and beyond.

Finally, we are also sharing the encouraging story of how a meditation teacher's mission to help those in need after the success of COVID-19 went global, accumulating hundreds of volunteers in the process.