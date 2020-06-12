50 Cent calls Lala Kent for mentioning her past fiefdom

WENN

Lala addresses her problem with the creator / actor of & # 39; Power & # 39 ;, which started in 2019 after the rapper asked his fiance Randall Emmett to quickly pay off his $ 1 million debt, during the season meeting 8 of & # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39 ;.

50 cents has reacted to Lala Kent talking about her meat with her and her fiance Randall Emmett during a recent episode of "Vanderpump RulesTaking to his Instagram account, rapper "In Da Club" punched Lala.

"Why doesn't this bitch leave him alone?" Fiddy wrote Thursday, June 11, along with a screenshot of Lala's interview with Andy Cohen during the "Vanderpump Rules" season 8 meeting on Tuesday, June 9. "I don't have a problem with this h **, I had a problem with Randell [sic], he paid me the money, it's done. I'm sure Amber is laughing at these boy choices."

During the meeting, Lala addressed her problem with Fofty, which started in 2019 after he asked Randall to quickly pay off his $ 1 million debt. "Everything is fine now," he shared. "Me, Randall and this rapper, we don't talk about each other."

As for why viewers couldn't see their enmity in Season 8, Lala explained, "Well, number one, when all of this happened, we weren't filming." She went on to say, "I think we would have had a much more difficult time if it happened during filming. But there were also a lot of legal things going on … Yes."

"I mean, I won't say more than I can," the television star continued. "There was a very public fight between me and a fairly famous rapper, and it got really bad."

This came after 50 made fun of the couple for delaying their wedding due to the coronavirus outbreak. In a post now deleted on Wednesday, March 18, the "Power"The creator shared a screenshot from a news article about his postponed nuptials. The Grammy winner later wrote in the caption:" Anyway, no one was going to this shit. "

A week earlier, Randall and Lala decided to delay their wedding ceremony. "We have decided to move the date of our wedding to July, given the unfortunate circumstances of what is happening," the couple said in a joint statement. "Obviously we are sad about this, but for the maximum safety of our families and guests."

"We have made the decision to wait and see how everything progresses. Security will always be our number one priority," the statement continued.