50 Cent arrives for the star of & # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39; Lala Kent AGAIN!

50 Cent has come once again for Lala Kent, the fiance of former Power executive Randall Emmett.

Lala was asked about her meat with 50 during the virtual meeting of the Vanderpump Rules. On the show, she claimed that she and her partner had to have police protection after receiving death threats from 50 fans.

There was a very public fight between me and a fairly famous rapper, and it got really bad. I felt like James and I had moved beyond doing a little shit to each other than when I saw it was like a knife in my heart, "he said." Everything is well now. Me, Randall and this rapper, we just don't talk to each other. "

Fif heard about her comments and jumped on Instagram:

"Why doesn't this bitch leave him alone. I have no problem with this hoe, I had problems with Randell, he paid me the money 🤷🏽‍♂️ it's done. I'm sure Amber is laughing at these lame options. #Bransoncognac #lecheminduroi, "the post captioned.