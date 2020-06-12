& # 39; The Bachelor & # 39; announces Matt James as first black male lead

A B C

Matt James becomes the first black male lead in the dating show's 18-year history as he's poised to face the upcoming 25th series of the reality television series.

The Heads of America's Popular Dating Show "The Bachelor"They have chosen their first black piece to lead the new season.

New York real estate agent Matt James, 28, will make history when he leads the 25th edition of the show, which has been on the air for almost 20 years.

He was chosen as a contestant in the next season of "High school", who was forced to stop production due to the coronavirus pandemic, but when fans called for more diversity on the show, he was promoted to" The Bachelor. "

"Matt has been on our radar since February …," reads a statement from ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke. "When filming (in The Bachelorette) couldn't go as planned, we were given the benefit of time to get to know Matt and everyone agreed that he would be a perfect Bachelor."

"We know that we have a responsibility to ensure that the love stories we see on screen are representative of the world we live in and we are proudly serving our audience."

She continued, "This is just the beginning and we will continue to take action regarding the diversity issues in this franchise."

"We feel so privileged to have Matt as our first black bachelor and we are eager to embark on this journey with him."

In the 18 years of the "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" franchise, there has only been one black lead: Rachel Lindsay she played the role of "The Bachelorette" in 2017. She was among the former stars who signed a fan-based petition urging series bosses to release a black bachelor.

During an appearance in "Good morning america"On Friday June 12, 2020, James said," When Rachel speaks, we listen. She has a very important voice in all this, being the first black woman, person of color to have a clue. I think we are all following his lead in that conversation, and hopefully he is … the first of many black men to be in the position I am in now (sic). "

The new season of "The Bachelor" will air next year 2021.