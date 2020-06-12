& # 39; I want to listen and learn & # 39; of his family

Instagram

The rapper shares in a new interview that by attending the funeral of Floyd, who died of police brutality, he not only wants to pay tribute to Floyd, but also "listen" and "learn" from his family.

Ludacris She is one of the celebrities who attended the funeral of George Floyd, who died after being suffocated by a Minneapolis police officer. In a new interview with E! News, the rapper shared the conversations he had with Floyd's family and how motivated he is to "add some positivity and some solutions."

The rapper shared that "learning more about [Floyd] as a person affected me a lot." He added: "And I think what really struck me was knowing that when he called his mother, his mother had already passed away."

"And what I heard Reverend Al [Sharpton] say was that it could have been his mother saying, 'Come to me'. And when you start to think about it, there are so many emotions running through your body." he explained.

Ludacris also stated that by attending the funeral, he not only wanted to respect Floyd, but also "listen" and "learn" from his family. "I wanted to continue hearing different perspectives on how we can fight this injustice that is happening," he shared. "And I was actually able to do that."

He noted that he was happy to see people making an effort to "make money in many of the black communities that have been neglected for so long." He explained, "I love that people learn more about the history of this country and learn more about the history of slavery. I love that there are ongoing protests, peaceful protests in the world, and you are seeing many more multicultural and multi-ethnic individuals. coming together and coming together. So there are slow changes. But this is 401 years of oppression, so it will take much longer. But this is a great start. "

During the interview, Ludacris also discussed who Kid Nation is, a project he co-founded with business partner Sandy Sal, which will launch in the fall. "I am also a parent, and you know, I think the children are still impressionable and it is difficult to have conversations with them about what is happening today," Ludacris shared. "And everyone is looking for answers to all the negativity and the things that are happening … especially for the new generation, which I think we should ensure and try to enrich as much as possible. That is why it is so exciting for me. And I think What better way to do it than through song?

Speaking of youth, Ludacris went on to say, "You can teach us more than we can teach you right now, when you think of purity, you think of innocence, you think of honesty, and you lead with love. I believe love will always be the answer. love always triumphs over hate. "