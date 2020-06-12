22-year-old man arrested in fatal shooting during Detroit protest – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – A 22-year-old man was arrested in the fatal shooting that occurred during the first night of protests in Detroit over the death of George Floyd.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. They shot at a car, hitting a 21-year-old Eastpointe man who later died.

Omoni Bryant, 22, was prosecuted on two counts of being an accessory after the shooting and one count of a firearm.

Authorities continue to search for a second man in the fatal shooting. A first-degree murder order was issued against 19-year-old Tyjon Hites.

Police say on May 29, a shooting followed an argument between two groups of people. The shooting was unrelated to the demonstration, according to Deputy Chief Marlon Wilson.

