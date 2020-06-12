2 lanes on WB I-94 in Detroit to close Saturday – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – I-94 Westbound will have the left and center lanes closed Saturday from Mt. Elliot to Chene Street for the bridge work in progress.

The schedule change eliminates the dual-lane night closure scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday.

With the eastbound resurfacing project ongoing, closing I-94 west from I-696 to Conner Road, traffic can continue south on M-3 (Gratiot Ave) to I-75 at Northbound to connect to I-94 Westbound.

