2.15 million vehicles could be affected by breakdown problems, door closing – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – A major consumer alert to drivers, your car could be on Ford's list of recalled vehicles due to door closing and closing issues.

Ford says more than two million of its SUV and van models, including the F-150, are affected.

High temperatures can cause the door latches to open while the vehicle is in motion.

Seven known accidents were due to drivers being unable to stop the car.

Ford says drivers can go to their website to find out if their model is affected.

