15 unique father's day gifts to surprise dad with

Dad, dad, dad, stepdad … whatever we call it, Father's Day is coming up and it's time to celebrate and thank our father figures. Some parents are easier to buy: golfers, wine aficionados, bookworms, television lovers, grill masters, Star Wars fans and addicts to the Amazon.

Other parents have us brain teasing each year to find a gift that they love. Can we present our list below? We have given many of these unique findings to our parents in the past, and we can attest that he was happily surprised.

Regardless of how you celebrate, we hope you and your parent (s) have a great Father's Day!

Baseball Park Map Glasses – Set of 2

Speaking of whiskey … If your dad loves whiskey and baseball, do we have the gift for you? This bestselling eyewear set features a map of an iconic MLB stadium in the team's two main colors.

My custom photo Rubik's Cube

The favorite toy of the 80s has made a comeback lately. Why not give Pop a different touch? This top-notch Rubik's Cube is personalized with family photos, so you can play, display, or both!


Create your own ViewMaster

Another amazing recoil toy that you can customize? The totally awesome ViewMaster! With this set, you can upload dad's favorite snapshots to create a custom photo reel. Additional reels can be purchased for $ 15.


Personalized photo collage tie of favorite faces

Shopping for your handsome dad? Check out this sweet photo collage tie. It is a best seller, with a review saying "Every year I order a photo tie for my husband with the photos of the children … The images are bright and clear and the quality of the fabric is excellent. I was very happy and proud to wear it to the office. " Available for color or black and white photos.


Penny Cufflinks With Personalized Year

It will be your father's lucky day every time he wears these cufflinks. Customization options let you choose the same year for both pennies or a different year for each, so you can commemorate birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, and more. If your father is a cufflinks collector, we also recommend these custom beach sand cufflinks and these cufflinks made from salvaged NFL stadium seats.


Make your own hot sauce kit

Food-loving parents will enjoy this DIY set that includes peppers, vinegars, brown sugar, six bottles, and customizable labels so they can name their culinary creations.


Our special type custom blanket

Let Daddy (or Grandpa!) Rest and relax surrounded by loved ones with this cozy fleece blanket. It can be personalized with your choice of color, title and up to 30 names.


Mix of snapshots of father's day heart

Create a beautiful work of art for home or office with this candid photo collage. You can also customize the color, border, mat and frame theme.


Personalized poster for family members

Whether your family is near or far, Dad will love this family poster. Hand painted to create a warm, warm finish, each sign is covered with your family's name, followed by up to five arrows showing each member's distance and direction from their official home. Everything is customizable, so you can have ribbons for your favorite vacation spots or whatever you choose. You can also buy individual signs without the post for $ 35 each.


Still need another great gift for dad? These $ 18 track pants have rave reviews from Amazon customers.

– Originally posted on June 2, 2019 at 3:00 a.m. PT

