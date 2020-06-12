13 reasons the stars & # 39; begged & # 39; writers who end the Netflix show in the 'most depressing' way

13 Reasons why actor Dylan Minnette has defended the series from criticism for a "devastating" plot twist in the final season.

The show returned for its last 10 episodes last week (June 5), and fans hoped for a successful conclusion to the controversial adaptation of Jay Asher's novel.

* Spoilers continue: you've been warned *

The Netflix show, which was at the center of the controversy after the launch of each season to date, was again criticized, this time for a twist that resulted in the death of Justin Foley (Brandon Flynn).

It turns out that Justin, who is a recovering heroin addict, dies after contracting HIV, which turns into AIDS.

One scene sees doctors attribute Justin's contraction to the use of a syringe, as well as his time as a sex worker while living on the streets, which left fans deeply impressed.

Dylan Minnette, who plays Clay Jensen, reflected on the story, recounting Weekly entertainment: "I remember the entire season, Brandon and I specifically hoped it was Justin."

"We were pushing him and we would beg (producer Brian Yorkey) to explain why we feel it should be him, because he and I feel it would have the biggest emotional impact on the series given Justin's full arc. , "he continued.

"Of course he is devastating and tragic and we know that people would love to see him survive, but I think that is what makes him even more powerful."

Minnette added: "Obviously, it's the most depressing move the show could make, but I feel like it's also in line with the show to make that decision in the last episode, to make the most devastating decision."

"So, are you really going to give AIDS to the recovered heroin addict? Then die for that? Again, F ***," wrote one angry viewer.

"You had a character who fought drug addiction + homelessness FINALLY you get a loving family and a shot at a bright future and you … kill him with AIDS." SERIOUSLY ????? "another wrote.

"Your HIV / AIDS story with Justin, the ONE character with a truly redeemable bow on this show, would have been a great opportunity to show that HIV / AIDS is not a death sentence in the 21st century," someone else tweeted.

The new season of 13 reasons why is available to stream on Netflix