Zoom suspends account of US-based Chinese activists after Tiananmen meeting

Video conferencing giant Zoom suspended the account of a group of US-based Chinese activists after they held a meeting on the platform to commemorate the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Humanitarian China group said its account was closed a few days after the event, which was attended by some 250 people, including some activists who called from China.

Zoom said the account had been closed to comply with "local law."

The account was later reactivated.

"When a meeting is held in different countries, participants within those countries must comply with their respective local laws," Zoom said in a statement emailed to the media.

"Our goal is to limit the actions we take to those necessary to comply with local law and continually review and improve our process on these issues," the statement said.

Zoom, which has seen a sudden and massive increase in users due to coronavirus blocks, was already facing increased scrutiny over its security and privacy measures. Among the problems was the so-called "Zoombombing," where uninvited guests enter meetings, sometimes posting racist, abusive, or explicit content.

A & # 39; secret & # 39; event

The China Humanitarian video meeting, held on May 31, was intended to commemorate the 31st anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown, which is generally observed on June 4.

What were the Tiananmen Square protests about?

Hong Kongers marks Tiananmen crackdown despite ban

According to a report in the South China Morning Post, speakers included the mother of a murdered protester, a Beijing resident jailed for 17 years for her involvement, and several student leaders who had been exiled.

"The event marked the first time that so many high-profile figures with direct links to the 1989 pro-democracy movement gathered in one space," said Zhou Fengsuo, president of Humanitarian China, who was a student leader in the Tiananmen protests. . , he told the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

"We had to keep it a secret," he said.

China's Zoom Humanitarian account closed on June 7, the group said. "I am very angry that even in this country, in the United States … we have to be prepared for this type of censorship," Zhou told SCMP.

Another Tiananmen activist said he had been banned from Zoom since May 22 when he tried to organize an online discussion about China's influence around the world. Lee Cheuk-yan told the AFP news agency that his account was suspended before the conversation began.

"I asked Zoom if this is political censorship, but he has never answered me," said Lee, president of the Hong Kong Alliance, the organizer of the Hong Kong annual vigil for victims of the Tiananmen crackdown.

He said the group had had two previous conversations about Zoom without a problem.

The military crackdown on protests in Beijing's Tiananmen Square in the spring of 1989 came after students and workers occupied the square in a massive peaceful protest for democracy. Estimates of the death toll among protesters range from several hundred to as many as 10,000.

The anniversary of the crackdown is a highly sensitive issue in China, arguably the most sensitive day of the year for the Internet in China. Anniversary related content is frequently blocked or censored. Reporting on the event is also heavily censored in China.