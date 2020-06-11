Zoom caught in China's censorship crossfire when meetings foiled

HONG KONG – Video application company Zoom said Thursday that it regretted that some meetings with US-based Chinese dissidents. USA They were interrupted, while a leading Hong Kong activist said his account was blocked despite the city's guarantees of freedom of expression.

Headquartered in San José, California, Zoom does much of its research and development in mainland China. The use of the virtual meeting application has exploded during the pandemic.

The company confirmed reports that it had reactivated the Zoom accounts of a group of US-based dissidents. USA They were suspended after they held an online event commemorating the June 4, 1989 crackdown on protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

"We regret that some recent meetings with participants both inside and outside of China were negatively affected and important talks were interrupted," Zoom said in a statement.

When asked at a regular briefing, a spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said she was unaware of the problems related to Zoom.

China prohibits most public dissent. In addition to growing concerns that the scope of his censorship is further extended in semi-autonomous Hong Kong, pro-democracy activist Lee Cheuk-Yan said he was blocked from his paid Zoom account on May 22, before holding a live video conference. . with fellow activist Jimmy Sham.

Lee, who helps organize the Hong Kong annual candlelight vigil commemorating the 1989 offensive, said two previous conversations that were also part of a series of "June 4,quot; online events led to carried out without incident. China's communist rulers promised to allow the former British colony of 7 million people civil liberties and other freedoms for at least half a century after Beijing took control in 1997.

Some international social media companies, such as Twitter and Facebook, are largely blocked within China.

Zoom is not. But it is among many companies subject to close scrutiny by Beijing as they operate across world borders. Cybersecurity and censorship issues are particularly severe for those who route or store data on the Chinese mainland.

A screenshot on Lee's Facebook page, posted on May 27, shows an error message on Zoom saying that his account has been deactivated and that he should contact his customer service for help.

Lee said he tried, but did not receive a response or a refund for the services he paid for.

"If you block me for my political activity, tell me," Lee said in an interview. "It's outrageous that Zoom hasn't given me an answer."

"Is an American company going to follow Chinese law, rather than freedom of expression and information in the United States?" he said.

Zoom said in its statement that it has to comply with the laws in the countries where it operates and that "it is not in Zoom's power to change government laws opposing freedom of expression."

"We strive to limit the actions taken to those necessary to comply with local law," the statement said.

Zoom said it was working to protect users from authorities "who want to suppress their communications,quot; and to protect participants' conversations beyond the borders of those regions.

The company declined to comment when asked what laws it was complying with by blocking activists from its accounts.