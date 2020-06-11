Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Renewed For Season 2 On NBC

Now this is something to sing about.

NBC has renewed Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist for a second season, ending our concerns that no news meant bad news.

The show, which follows a computer programmer named Zoey (Jane Levy) as he navigates a new super power that allows him to hear people's thoughts and emotions through the song, ended its first season on a serious note when the Zoey's father, Mitch (Peter Gallagher) died after a battle with the neurological disease PSP. The last scene was a seven-minute performance of "American Pie," sung by the entire cast.

While it would have been an amazing way to get out, it is absolutely the best news to know that there will be more.

When the end came out, we talked to the creator Austin Winsberg about what comes next. The show is inspired by her own father's battle with PSP, and we'll see how Zoey and her family meet again as they cry.