Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Renewed For Season 2 On NBC

Now this is something to sing about.
NBC has renewed Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist for a second season, ending our concerns that no news meant bad news.
The show, which follows a computer programmer named Zoey (Jane Levy) as he navigates a new super power that allows him to hear people's thoughts and emotions through the song, ended its first season on a serious note when the Zoey's father, Mitch (Peter Gallagher) died after a battle with the neurological disease PSP. The last scene was a seven-minute performance of "American Pie," sung by the entire cast.
While it would have been an amazing way to get out, it is absolutely the best news to know that there will be more.
When the end came out, we talked to the creator Austin Winsberg about what comes next. The show is inspired by her own father's battle with PSP, and we'll see how Zoey and her family meet again as they cry.
"The question for everyone in the family, especially Zoey is, how do I move? And what is life like now that it's gone? And how do we recover and recover?" He told us. "And I think about the question a lot, and this is clearly by accident, but I think these are questions that everyone is going to ask themselves after being at home in isolation, everything we've been dealing with for the past few months, how do you Are we back to normal? What does normal look like? And how do I want to be in the world? What are the positive things I could get out of this? "
"I think with my own father and with his passing and, over time, you know, overcoming the pain and sadness and rage for the kind of finding something positive, and I think for me some of that. The positive thing was finding compassion. and empathy for others and trying to improve my relationships with the people in my life and trying to be more present and live in the moment because you never know what can happen, "Winsberg continued. "So I think these are all lessons and conclusions and things that the family and Zoey can learn from and where we can derive the story from now on."
NBC has also made other decisions this week, but not all have been positive. Perfect harmony and Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector Both have been canceled. You can keep up with the latest renewals and cancellations in our extensive gallery!
(E! And NBC are part of the NBC Universal family.)