"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" renewed for Season 2 on NBC – Up News Info

NBC has ordered a second season of musical drama Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist starring Jane Levy. We hear that the order is for 13 episodes.

The musical drama, a co-production between Lionsgate TV and Universal TV, had been considered the strongest contender among NBC's bubble shows this season. He has a passionate following and recently topped USA Today's annual Save Our Shows poll with record support.

From the other series of NBC bubbles, the network this week canceled Lincoln Rhyme: The Hunt For the Bone Collector and Perfect harmony. The manifesto is still in dispute as NBC and producer Warner Bros. TV are discussing a deal, while Indebted It is not expected to continue.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist It has been a digital phenomenon with a large number of online / social followers whose very modest Live + Same Day linear ratings are overshadowed by their lagging cross-platform numbers. He is one of NBC's strongest digital artists, generating more than half of his 35-day audience in the 18-49 demo from digital sources.

For example, season 1 of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist He averaged a 0.7-ho-hum adult rating of 18-49 and 3.1 million overall viewers on Live + 7 Nielsens. But the series premiere on January 7 has grown to a 3.3 rating at 18-49 and 7.9 million viewers to date when considering linear and digital lagged viewing.

Because digital outbreaks of that caliber are infrequent, NBC, Lionsgate TV, and Universal TV had to find a commercial framework to make a linear network renovation possible, including the possibility of a full-season streaming deal.

All episodes of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist they're available on NBCUniversal's new streaming service, Peacock, whose premium tier offers episodes of the show the next day.

"We were overwhelmed by the number of people who fell in love with Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and how much joy it brought everyone. We are delighted to bring him back and can't wait to see how Zoey's journey continues, "said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-chairs of scheduled programming, NBC Entertainment.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is created / executive produced by Jake in progress creator Austin Winsberg, who serves as a showrunner. It stars Levy as Zoey Clarke, a smart computer coder who makes her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who has always preferred podcasts to pop songs, suddenly begins to hear the most intimate wishes, thoughts, and wishes of the people around her, her family, coworkers, and complete strangers, through of popular songs. At first, she questions her own sanity, but after receiving some guidance from her musically skilled neighbor, Mo (Alex Newell), and making a breakthrough with her sick father (Peter Gallagher), Zoey soon realizes that this curse Spam can be an incredibly wonderful gift while connecting with the world like never before.

The series also stars Skylar Astin, John Clarence Stewart, and Mary Steenburgen. Lauren Graham is a special guest star.

After the end of season 1 last month, Winsberg told Up News Info that the second season could see a "deeper dive" into the characters and their backstories, as well as the other people in their lives.

"There is a lot more I want to do with Mo (Newell) in the second season. I want to get into a working situation with Mo. I think we have not gone deep enough into the Max (Astin) story yet, so there is a thread full story I want to do with Max and his father in particular, he referenced his father a few times in the season, "he said." The big part of this, especially for the family and Zoey, is how we move forward and how we move forward after a tragedy, how it looks and how we recover and return. "

Winsberg writes and produces executives. Kim Tannenbaum and Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman, Daniel Inkeles and Sam Laybourne are also executive producers. Jason Wang, Samantha McIntyre and Davah Avena serve as co-executive producers with Dan Magnante, Michele Greco and Mandy Moore as producers.

Lionsgate and Universal Television produce in association with Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment and Polygram Entertainment of Universal Music Group.