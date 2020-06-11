You've been using your carrot peeler all your life

An Australian woman has mesmerized the internet with a video of herself using a carrot peeler in a very untraditional way, and even chefs have flaws in approach.

Liv Dalton uploaded images of herself holding a carrot to TikTok, moving the peeler up and down with the blade slicing through both sides.

Typically, people would start at the tip or base of the carrot and move the peeler in the opposite direction, before re-raising it to start again.

The process can be slow and laborious, but Miss Dalton's approach would take the average cook half the time to get the job done.

"You've been wearing your peeler wrong all your life," she captioned the video.

The comments below ranged from shock to understanding, and others said she looked like a "professional who had practiced a lot."

& # 39; I thought the other side of the blade was just for lefties to use. This is the first time I've seen it like this & # 39; & # 39 ;, said one person.

What the hell! I'm going to have to test this now that I know it works, another said.

Even chefs who have cooked in a commercial kitchen said they have never been taught how to peel it this way.

But ultimately, Miss Dalton proved that you can peel the whole carrot with both blades without removing the peeler from the vegetable.

You can also use the same technique to peel other vegetables like potatoes and sweet potatoes.

The video has been viewed nearly 2,000 times on the social media platform, although some people said they were aware of the focus.