YouTube Launches $ 100 Million Fund to Amplify Black Voices – Up News Info

YouTube has created a $ 100 million fund to help amplify the voices of black creators and artists on its video streaming platform. As part of the initiative, YouTube announced today Bear Witness Take Action, a more than 90-minute special designed to inspire the global platform community to take action for racial justice. Hosted by Common and Keke Palmer, the special will feature creators, artists, public figures and YouTube activists. It will premiere on Saturday, June 13 at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

"I support the Black Lives Matter movement and I believe it is imperative that we help amplify black voices and continue the conversation about significant change and racial justice," said Susanne Daniels, global director of original content for YouTube. "YouTube has a unique ability to unite creators, artists, and powerful voices within the black community to encourage the world to stand up and defend racial justice."

Related story Keke Palmer will star in & # 39; Alice & # 39; from writer, director Krystin Ver Linden and Steel Springs Pictures

Moderators include Jemele Hill, Roland S. Martin, and Soledad O’Brien; Panelists include Ambers Closet, Kimberlé Crenshaw, Patrisse Cullors, Kimberly N. Foster, Alicia Garza, Roxane Gay, Eddie Glaude, Andrew Hawkins, Kimberly Jones, Jouelzy, MN FATS, Prince EA, Rashad Robinson, Bakari Sellers, Michael Skolnik, Chaz Smith and Baratunde Thurston; special guests Tremayne Anchrum, Carmelo Anthony, AyChristeneGames, Danielle Bainbridge, Essang Bassey, Shalom Blac, Asante Blackk, Sterling K. Brown, Hakeem Butler, Duke Dawson, De & # 39; arra & Ken, Khadi Don, Rasul Douglas, Teala Dunn, Bryce Hall, Skai Jackson, Jamilla & Que, Jarvis Landry, Alonzo Lerone, Indya Moore, Jeff Okudah, Laviska Shenault Jr., Bryan Stevenson, sWooZie and Wilmer Valderrama. The event will also feature musical performances by John Legend and Trey Songz. Viewers will be encouraged to donate to support the Fair Justice Initiative directly on the YouTube live stream.

The special is produced by SpringHill Entertainment, Fly on the Wall, and Byron Phillips. Reginald Hudlin serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner.