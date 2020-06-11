YouTube channel "The Inbetweeners" darkens, rights change to Banijay – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Banijay Rights is in the process of taking control of global rights to The intermediates – a transition that has caused the comedy YouTube channel to go down.

DRG has long retained the program's international rights, but this agreement has ended in recent weeks and the rights are transferred to Banijay Rights, which owns Inbetweeners Producer Bwark Productions. Banijay will now control the show in the UK and the rest of the world.

However, the timing of the transition has been unfortunate as it resulted in The intermediatesChannel The YouTube channel goes offline, sparking conspiracies on the Internet that it is one of the programs that have been removed in recent days on the grounds of discrimination.

Netflix has taken a tough stance on shows with artists on blackface, eliminating comedies that include The mighty Boosh, Little Britainand Angry boys for this reason. The BBC and BritBox also removed Little Britain

But channel 4, which broadcast The intermediates in the UK, it cleared up the confusion about the YouTube channel. A spokeswoman said: "The owner of the rights to The intermediates (outside the UK) has switched from DRG to Banijay Group, so the independent YouTube channel shows The intermediates the content has been removed for the moment. The intermediates full episodes are still available in All 4. "

Banijay Rights will run the YouTube channel in the future and make a call about whether to restore its content.