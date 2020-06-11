Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

Mining giant to demolish indigenous Australian sites
The mining company, BHP, plans to go ahead with an expansion project that will destroy at least 40 ancient indigenous sites in Western Australia, just days after a national protest over the destruction of another archaeological site.
BHP received approval to destroy the sites in the Pilbara desert in May after it requested to expand a $ 3.2 billion iron ore mine. The land contains rocky shelters that are up to 15,000 years old.
But amid a global trial on racism, the BHP plan has fueled outrage. And it has intensified a debate on the mistreatment of indigenous peoples, whose heritage has been left in the background for the country's largest and most important industry: mining.
Context: In late May, it was revealed that another large mining company, Rio Tinto, had destroyed two sacred indigenous sites in Pilbara that date back 46,000 years.
Livia Albeck-Ripka, Our reporter in Melbourne said the mood across the country was "of anguish, but also of outrage and hope."
She said: "By context: Australia has a long and brutal history with its indigenous peoples, who have been dispossessed of their land and culture in the relatively recent past, and have suffered from that legacy."
Clue in China points to uneven recovery
Xie Yiyi is one of the millions of young people in China who are left unattached and shaken by the coronavirus outbreak. After losing her job, Ms. Xie, a 22-year-old Beijing resident educated in the United States, decided to open a barbecue stall, Heeding the advice of China's leaders.
Many street vendors are seen in China as relics of the past, when the country was emerging from extreme poverty. But Li Keqiang, China's prime minister, has pushed the unemployed back to the "stagnant economy."
The campaign has raised concerns that the country's post-pandemic economic recovery is not as smooth as Beijing has claimed. Mr. Li's comments have diverged from the Communist Party's line of continued prosperity.
In other news about coronavirus:
There has been an increase in cases in Indonesia. This week, the country has recorded three consecutive days of approximately 1,000 new infections each day, with a total of 35,295 cases and 2,000 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.
Concerned about tourism and universities, the European Union recommends that all member countries of the bloc open their borders on Monday.
Hong Kong official faces charges for shooting protester
A judge on Thursday summoned a traffic officer to appear in court for the shooting of a protester last year. The officer is the first member of the Hong Kong police force to face charges for the street fighting that has rocked the city since last summer.
Pro-democracy lawmaker Ted Hui filed a lawsuit against the officer in January, using donations to pay legal fees. The Justice Department may choose to intervene, either to prosecute or terminate the case, and it is unclear what action it might take.
Hong Kong prosecutors have not filed charges against police officers, who have responded to protesters with batons, pepper spray, tear gas, and, on a dozen occasions, live bullets. Last month, a government panel released police from allegations of excessive force, in a report rejected by protesters and their supporters.
Related: Police violence is under close scrutiny in the United States and beyond. Our column of interpreters analyzes The challenge of redoing surveillance through the experiences of Northern Ireland, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Myanmar.
A video game battle in the courts of Japan
The Kagawa regional government is the first in Japan to limit the amount of time young people spend playing video games or using the internet. But a high school student is struggling: Wataru, 17, argues that families should make that decision. So he recruited a superior lawyer.
If everything goes according to plan, you could become one of the Few people in Japan have won a constitutional challenge to the laws of the nation. "I thought, instead of waiting for someone to take action on my behalf, if I acted on my own, that could have a powerful impact on society," he said.
Tennis: A decision to host the U.S. Open is expected next week, but some of the game's top players, including Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Simona Halep, have expressed doubts about playing under the proposed strict measures.
Attack on the Norwegian mosque: A 22-year-old man who said he was inspired by the far-right attacks, Philip Manshaus, was sentenced to 21 years in prison after he admitted to killing his stepsister and robbing a mosque near Oslo last year. He opened fire at the mosque, but was overpowered by two men inside before anyone shot.
American protests: Gen. Mark A. Milley, the The main US military official. USA He apologized for participating in President Trump's walk through a plaza near the White House for a photo shoot after federal authorities used tear gas and rubber bullets to clear the area of peaceful protesters.
Trudeau haircut: Barbershops and beauty salons are reopening in Ottawa today after months of closure, but the question on everyone's mind is: will the Canadian Prime Minister get his hair cut?
Snapshot: Over, Balloons with pamphlets criticizing North Korea float over the world's most watched border, the DMZ. South Korean activist groups unleash them to pierce censorship, but they are being rejected as relations between the two governments soured.
What we are hearing: This Radio Lab episode about an octopus mother settling to raise her eggs. It sounds simple, but the way octopuses lay eggs is a feat unmatched by other species. "He kept me on the edge of my seat the whole time," says Remy Tumin of the Briefings team.
Watch: The documentary "In My Blood It Runs,quot; follows an Arrernte Aboriginal family in Alice Springs, Australia as they navigate the education of a 10-year-old boy. In a simple vérité style, he exposes how language and school have become clubs for a system built by the colonists.
Listens: These 15 essential songs by Nigerian pioneer Afrobeat Fela Kuti. His music spoke of resistance and long struggles.
Do: What happens to your body when you exercise? Well, a lot. The levels of thousands of substances in the bloodstream rise and fall, and thousands of molecules change, according to a new revealing study that could help shape fitness routines.
We may venture outside, but with the virus still raging, we are still safer inside. At home You can help make it tolerable, even fun, with ideas on what to read, cook, watch, and do.
An O.J. Simpson documentary that resonates
The interruption of professional sports has led many desperate fans to watch ESPN documentaries like "The Last Dance,quot; and "Lance,quot;. It turns out that an ESPN documentary also offers a heartbreaking look at police brutality: "O.J .: Made in America,quot; by Ezra Edelman.
The main narrative is about O.J. Simpson and the 1994 murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and his friend Ron Goldman. But the backdrop to the story, and the jury's deep mistrust of the prosecution, is the Los Angeles Police Department's long-standing mistreatment of black city residents, through violence and lies.
As the Times A.O. Scott recently explained in our newsletter The Morning: The film shows "the deep roots of the mistrust and resentment that the LAPD planted among the city's black citizens during decades of abuse and contempt. The jury's verdict, so shocking to many at the time, is shown as an act with clear historical roots and political significance. " (His criticism of the film in 2016 compared it to the work of Norman Mailer and Robert Caro.)
The Times' Wesley Morris says: "It is one of the most rigorous and disturbing radiographs of this country's racial crises and racist myths, from the police and criminal justice to sex, sports and Hertz." The film spans over five episodes and nearly eight hours, but, as Wesley says, "He has spent much more time with much less superior storytelling."
