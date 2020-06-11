Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

Mining giant to demolish indigenous Australian sites

The mining company, BHP, plans to go ahead with an expansion project that will destroy at least 40 ancient indigenous sites in Western Australia, just days after a national protest over the destruction of another archaeological site.

BHP received approval to destroy the sites in the Pilbara desert in May after it requested to expand a $ 3.2 billion iron ore mine. The land contains rocky shelters that are up to 15,000 years old.

But amid a global trial on racism, the BHP plan has fueled outrage. And it has intensified a debate on the mistreatment of indigenous peoples, whose heritage has been left in the background for the country's largest and most important industry: mining.

Context: In late May, it was revealed that another large mining company, Rio Tinto, had destroyed two sacred indigenous sites in Pilbara that date back 46,000 years.