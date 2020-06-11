Young Buck: 50 Cent didn't want G-Unit to be as big as him

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

Young Buck has opened up about his past with 50 Cent, and the rapper says that despite all his claims, 50 didn't want the other G-Unit members to be as big as him.

Fif has always claimed to be disappointed with the G-Unit racing trajectory, but Buck says that is simply not true.

"Name an episode where you saw me come out on Power, but I was there making shit in every way possible. Of all these movies, I was the only one, 'I'm 50, why not? You're going to make a movie? "Buck said.

