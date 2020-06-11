Young Buck: 50 Cent didn't want G-Unit to be as big as him

Young Buck has opened up about his past with 50 Cent, and the rapper says that despite all his claims, 50 didn't want the other G-Unit members to be as big as him.

Fif has always claimed to be disappointed with the G-Unit racing trajectory, but Buck says that is simply not true.

"Name an episode where you saw me come out on Power, but I was there making shit in every way possible. Of all these movies, I was the only one, 'I'm 50, why not? You're going to make a movie? "Buck said.

"At the same time, you would go up to the radio station and talk about how the motherfuckers aren't doing what they have to do to recover, but you're the boss. What I'm saying is, you know, 50, I think Imma, to be honest, it seems like she wouldn't allow anyone to be as big as him or bigger than him. Honestly. "

Check out the interview below.