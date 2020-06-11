YOU. Accuses Candace Owens of forgetting to be black, talks about Terry Crews' tweets on "black supremacy"

WENN

In talking to Nick Cannon about the Black Lives Matter movement, the hit maker & # 39; Whatever You Want & # 39; He shares his two pennies on conflicting views among the black community.

Up News Info –

YOU. is giving up all hope in the conservative thinker Candace Owens. When discussing the importance of having a smart discussion in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement with Nick cannon, the hit maker "Whatever You Want" couldn't help accusing the political activist of forgetting that she is black.

On Wednesday, June 10, Tip made an appearance on the Cannon & # 39; s Power 106 radio show to speak about the importance of setting aside differences to ensure the success of his continued fight against racial injustice, and reminded others about the dangers of canceling culture. He, however, was quick to note that the person who wouldn't mind being canceled is Owens.

"Candace Owens. She has to go. She can't come," said the 39-year-old rapper. Expressing his belief that she was "being used for propaganda," he drafted his statement saying, "I think it is a paid plant. I think someone paid you to come here and speak out against everything that most of us we represent. "

"… So whites are always right? Are you telling me that the police are always right? Are you telling me that the United States of America has always been right when it comes to dealing with us? And that's their And you can't trust that story because we have facts that tell us otherwise, "he continued. "He seems to have forgotten that she is black. He has handed over his black card and crossed over."

Tip spoke out against Owens a few days after the conservative attacked George Floyd's character. As many took to the streets to demand justice for Floyd's death, Owens released a video on Twitter in which he declared: "I do not support George Floyd and the media's portrayal of him as a martyr to Black America."

During his conversation with Cannon, Tip also addressed the "black supremacy" controversy sparked by Terry Crews. "What he's doing is, he's speaking against the community, well, not against it. He's trying to instruct the community not to be as tough as dealing with white supremacy. We can't have black supremacy because we don't have the tools to suppress, "he explained why the"America has talent"The host's fear was unfounded.

Regarding the conflicting views among the black community during this important moment, Tip commented: "Not all of us have the same points of view. Not all of us have the same opinions on how to move forward in what will lead us to our goal." . But we all have the same fight. We are all on the same journey. "Then he recalled:" We cannot necessarily afford to lose people. We don't have that kind of numbers. "

Stressing that the black community needs "a rehabilitation approach," said the father of six, "we can have a smart discussion. You can change your mind. I can change my mind. But we move on." He added: "I don't think leaving each other is the answer all the time."