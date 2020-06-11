Yasss, sister! Merriam-Webster will revise the definition of "racism,quot; to reflect systemic racism after the black woman's request

Roommates, we are creating change, even when it comes to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary. According to The New York Times, a black woman, Kennedy Mitchum, 22, and a recent college graduate, was persistent in her challenge to revise the word "racism,quot; and the powers that were agreed upon.

Amid George Floyd's protests in late May, Mitchum wrote to Merriam-Webster and stated: "Racism is not just a prejudice against a certain race because of the color of a person's skin, as their dictionary says ", wrote. "It is a prejudice combined with social and institutional power. It is an advantage system based on skin color. "Peter Sokolowski, general editor at Merriam-Webster, stated that the definition had not been revised in decades and that the editors were currently working on a revision.

"This entry has not been reviewed in decades," he said, adding that it was not a new division of the meanings of the word, "but an improvement in wording."

So, right now, the Merriam-Webster definition of racism relies heavily on biased judgment, but does not reflect systemic racism that disadvantages blacks and others of color due to lack of power.

a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and abilities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race

a doctrine or political program based on the assumption of racism and designed to execute its principle; A political or social system based on racism

racial harm or discrimination

This was important to Mitchum because, when discussing racism with whites, they would copy and paste the current definition, according to The New York Times.

As blacks and other people of color know, racism has much more than the definition suggests.

Fortunately, Merriam-Webster's are checking the entry. Thank goodness for a black woman who leads the charge.

