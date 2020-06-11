Xbox Series X: release date, price, backward compatibility, and more for rival PS5

The console wars are back, this time with even higher stakes as the video game market continues to grow.

Sony made headlines Thursday with its PlayStation 5 disclosure. Microsoft, meanwhile, has already made available many hardware specs for the Xbox Series X.

Both systems are supposed to launch during the 2020 holiday season.

Here are the main details of the Xbox Series X so far, and the ways that Microsoft hopes to improve Sony's PS5:

Xbox X Series Price

The cost of the PS5 and Xbox Series X has yet to be announced. Those decisions will be key determinants of what sells best; The Xbox One's opening price gave Sony a huge advantage in the previous battle for console supremacy. Often the cost is equal to or more for potential buyers than the console's specs, considering that Xbox and PlayStation have been quality products for a while.

Xbox Series X release date

While the date for Microsoft's new game console has yet to be released, Microsoft is expected to launch the Xbox Series X around the 2020 holiday season.

Will the Xbox Series X have backward compatibility?

Yes, all games from previous Xbox editions will be playable on Xbox Series X.

Will the new Xbox have a different controller?

Yes, although the new driver will still have the overall feel of the traditional Microsoft driver. This is expected to have new textured grips, an evolved D-pad, and a built-in latency reduction feature.

What are the salient features of the Xbox Series X?

Power, baby.

The Xbox Series X is supposedly twice as powerful as the Xbox One and has more memory space and graphics potential than its predecessor.

Highlights of the new system include ray tracing technology, 8K resolution potential, and variable ray shading for more stable frame rates.

Which console is expected to sell better?

Without knowing the price of any of the consoles, it is difficult to know how each one will fare. Also, we don't know if the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 will have late development issues.

That said, some experts are giving Sony the edge in their predictions so far.