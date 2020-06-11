Wrong address! Liam Payne cuts price of his sprawling California property for the third time

.com may reveal that Liam Payne has removed even more money from his sprawling Southern California property in an attempt to finally offload the property.

The One Direction star listed the Spanish-style semi-remote home for $ 10,750,000, a $ 3.25 million drop from the price it had originally listed it for.

Liam first listed the five-bed house for $ 13,999,000 in January 2018, but after a lack of realistic deals, the price dropped by $ 1 million, with the exclusive address available at $ 12,999,000 since February 2019.

Then in October of that year, the Strip That Down singer dropped his starting price to $ 11.2 million, making the property a bargain for anyone looking to settle in the rugged Mount Nito Mountains, located between the Malibu coast and the affluent suburb of Los Angeles, Calabasas.

Liam, 26, switched real estate agents and hired Beverly Hills real estate broker Tomer Fridman of Compass Real Estate in a bid to quickly change ownership.

A fire pit and large open fireplace provide plenty of warmth for socializing outdoors during the winter months.

A huge outdoor pool occupies a prime spot on the grounds of Liam's semi-remote property

An aerial view shows how large and isolated the compound really is.

The house, which Liam first bought for $ 10 million in 2015 while dating former Girls Aloud star Cheryl, hit the market at noon today.

Fridman, who has a $ 1.2 billion property portfolio, also recently listed Khloé Kardashian's luxurious Calabasas estate for $ 18,950,000.

The property market in Malibu and Calabasas is understood to be red hot right now as the restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic begin to relax and that is why Liam has returned to the market.

Fridman also joins Jonah Wilson on the list, an agent for the luxury agency Hilton & Hyland who was voted by the Hollywood Reporter last year among the top 25 Los Angeles real estate agents.

The British singer's latest price drop means he will only take $ 750,000 from him, which will drop further once agent commissions are paid.

The list was revealed in an episode of IGTV's Real Talk real estate show.

The show is produced by The Society Group, based in West Hollywood, a luxury real estate public relations firm representing the world's leading agents, new developments and brokerages.

Describing the property to The Society Group's public relations founder Alexander Ali, Fridman said: “ You stop, actually cross your own little bridge to get to the property, it's amazing. It's Dark Canyon Cold Creek.

& # 39; It is a really beautiful property centered on the surface between Calabasas and Malibu. It is a property of a celebrity, you have total isolation, but in about 12 minutes you are in Nobu in Malibu.

& # 39; It had been rented before, before we took the list, it was in the range of $ 100,000.

& # 39; We are seeing a great proliferation of people who want to go in a direction of isolation, privacy and compounds.

& # 39; This is closed, you cross the bridge to get to the house, obviously the house is a complex, it has the most beautiful lawns. It has an upper deck area, you go up a little hill and it has a meditation house, it's so beautiful, it's so beautiful & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Realtor Fridman, President of The Fridman Group, based in Beverly Hills, added: “ It has a vineyard at the back of the house, a swimming pool, a guest house, a meditation pavilion, it is very energizing and at the same time You have this incredible peace and quiet, the moment you drive to the property that is unzipped. It is like a resort.

& # 39; It really is a fantastic property for someone who wants to have it all but not be in the city center. There is a big trend towards this type of property.

Fridman said there is oak throughout the house, there is a two-story library, it is so beautiful, dramatic and elegant, but also so homey and livable. It is not just a masterpiece, it is actually a home & # 39; & # 39;.

The house also has a recording studio installed by Liam.

"Part of the house has been redesigned and staged, that room still exists, it would be a great recording studio for an artist."

While Fridman did not confirm that the house was Liam's property, show host Alexander Ali suggested that it was Liam's house.

Fridman said the owner was selling because they had moved.

"The owner actually moved out of the country and obviously this is a substantial compound and this is a fantastic time to have it on the market," he said.

A dazzling and highly polished kitchen with large surfaces and plenty of storage space.

The kitchen also includes a tasteful breakfast bar, complete with two seats.

One of the property's impressive bathrooms features a separate bathtub and a huge walk-in shower.

The property has its own screening room, complete with comfortable leather seating.

The huge seats offer plenty of room to stretch out and watch a good movie and a show.

One bedroom, one of five throughout the property, features antique wood beams and polished floors

The living room includes large glass doors and stone columns, as well as an impressive chandelier.

A cozy day room filled with cozy chairs is strategically located in front of a tiled fireplace

During the summer of 2018, Liam rented the house for $ 60,000 a month.

The 9,700-square-foot home features a five-star resort-style pool and spa and meditation center, and is where Liam and former British X-Factor judge Cheryl spent most of their time during their pregnancy with their son Bear in 2016.

Elsewhere, the property boasts a number of unique features including a meditation tea house on the five-acre grounds, a private vineyard, and even a Koi pond that has a bridge spanning it.

In addition to the main house, Liam's property also includes two oversized guest houses and a guard house for security personnel, which together with the latest security systems make the platform the perfect residence for any star lover. of privacy.

A short drive from Malibu's sandy beaches, the property features beautiful oak and sycamore-laden gardens, as well as a resort-style pool and spa.

An & # 39; outdoor living room & # 39; With a kitchen and barbecue area, it's the perfect place to relax after a quick dip, while a home theater and games room with a pool table, foosball, and arcade machine provide entertainment on colder nights.

The main house has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, as well as its own private cinema, full gym, recording studio, and game room, with a full-size pool table.

Floor-to-ceiling shelves are lined with hardcover and paperback books, while a mezzanine has more book-lined shelves.

A formal library offers plenty of space for quiet reflection, as well as a grand piano and fireplace.

Liam, known for being in good physical shape, also has a state-of-the-art gym integrated into his luxurious property.

The game room features a full-size pool table, wide-screen TV, and foosball.

A modest dining table seats six, while dining room windows look out onto the property's backyard.

Pillars lead potential buyers through a wide carpeted hallway and grand entrance

For the aspiring chef, there is a huge kitchen with highly polished surfaces, plenty of storage space and a large breakfast nook.

A formal library offers plenty of space for quiet reflection, while the living room features a large open fireplace, surrounded by comfortable furniture.

The house is located in the hills near Calabasas, famous for being home to a number of celebrities like Drake, Miley Cyrus and the Kardashian family.

In October 2017, the former One Direction star claimed the platform was delighted and revealed that his ex-Cheryl refused to sleep next to him in the room.

Liam was seen last week in London with girlfriend Maya Henry attending a Black Lives Matter protest in Hyde Park, the capital.

The 26-year-old actor and 19-year-old Instagram star joined hands when they joined thousands of protesters marching in response to the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis the last week.