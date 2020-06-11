Writer Jas Waters' cause of death revealed

Jas WatersThe cause of death has been revealed.

On Wednesday, the death of the 39-year-old writer was confirmed. "The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of the passing of Jas Waters," shared the NBC show's Twitter account. "In our time together, Jas made her mark on us and the WHOLE show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest condolences to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @ JasFly. "

A day later, the Los Angeles County coroner confirmed that Waters' cause of death on June 9 was pending and the form of his death was considered suicide.

Waters was an accredited writer on the 2019 film What men wantShowtime & # 39; s Joking and Comedy Central & # 39; s Adjacent bell with James Davis, as much as We are in 2017 and 2018.

We are creator Dan Fogelman reacted to the loss of Waters on Wednesday, tweeting "This news took my breath away. Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories to tell. He made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for loved ones. RIP @JasFly."