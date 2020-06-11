Writer Jas Waters' cause of death revealed

Jas Waters / Twitter
Jas WatersThe cause of death has been revealed.
On Wednesday, the death of the 39-year-old writer was confirmed. "The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of the passing of Jas Waters," shared the NBC show's Twitter account. "In our time together, Jas made her mark on us and the WHOLE show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest condolences to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @ JasFly. "
A day later, the Los Angeles County coroner confirmed that Waters' cause of death on June 9 was pending and the form of his death was considered suicide.
Waters was an accredited writer on the 2019 film What men wantShowtime & # 39; s Joking and Comedy Central & # 39; s Adjacent bell with James Davis, as much as We are in 2017 and 2018.
We are creator Dan Fogelman reacted to the loss of Waters on Wednesday, tweeting "This news took my breath away. Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories to tell. He made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for loved ones. RIP @JasFly."
Mandy moore He added: "Sending love and light to @ JasFly's family and loved ones."
Dave Holstein, the creator of Joking, also spoke about Waters' death, tweeting, "@JasFly was a unique and very integral voice for our Joking writing equipment. This is a devastating loss for those who knew it and lived in its light. One of my favorite lines of hers resonates strongly to me today: our scars don't mean we're broken. They are proof that we are cured. "
Rain Management Group honored her as "a talented and talented writer, an amazing person and a sweet soul who will be forever missed." The company tweeted: "Although it is no longer with us, its impact will be felt in the coming years."
On May 8, Waters aired what would become his latest tweet, which read, "Some things just change you."
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).