Women In Animation establishes the first virtual summit with Annecy 2020 – Up News Info

Women In Animation has established its program for the first Women In Animation Virtual Summit to be held in collaboration with the 2020 online edition of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. WIA has had a significant presence in Annecy, and this year will focus on issues related to the coronavirus pandemic and the recently revitalized global call for social justice, and its effects on the animation industry.

The Virtual World Summit of Women in Animation will be published on Annecy Online on June 17, and will be available for holders of festival and Mifa badges to view during the two-week event. WIA will also make the Summit available to its members and more widely at a later date.

Related story Production Guild Of Great Britain Names Lyndsay Duthie as CEO

Panels will include "Black Women in Animation: Looking Into the Future," which will focus on personal stories and experiences and will address color blindness versus affirmative color, the importance of finding a voice on the executive and creative side, and the power of animation for Make an impact through freedom of imagination to create more ideal and more representative worlds, WIA said today.

"Intersectionality and solidarity" will highlight the value of intersectional solidarity in the current civil rights movement, and that the shared experience of fighting in the system, support and solutions can help each other prosper.

"Producing in a rapidly changing world" will see women leaders from various disciplines in the industry share their perspectives and best practices in a world challenged by the pandemic.

"Artists Who Create From Home: A Series Of Visits To Home Studios" will offer a glimpse into the workspaces of artists from around the world.

Participants include talents and executives from Nickelodeon, Netflix, Sony Pictures Animation, Disney and Gaumont, among others.

WIA President Marge Dean says: “The world speech suddenly changed when we all saw George Floyd brutally murdered by the police in Minneapolis. We knew that we had to build on our original program for the World Summit in Annecy to address the problems of work, race and solidarity. We are using this global platform to give women of color a chance to talk about their experiences and how they see the animation industry needs to change to be completely diverse, inclusive and humane. "

Producer Jinko Gotoh, who also serves as Vice President of WIA, adds: “Animation is a platform for sharing all kinds of stories and messages. In today's world, we need authentic voices of people of color now more than ever. The MeToo movement finally broke the silence on sex discrimination. I really hope that the current social justice movement will do the same for the fight against blackness and racism. ”

The annual Annecy festival takes place every summer in south-eastern France. However, this year it is moving online given the coronavirus crisis and will run with a competition of 20 films from June 15-30.