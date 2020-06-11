Wildfires burning north of Cedaredge have burned 40 acres.

A wildfire north of Cedaredge, the Squirrel Rock fire, has grown to 40 acres, and evacuations have been ordered for some area residents.

On Thursday afternoon, an evacuation order was issued for residents along High Park Road and east to Colorado 65, south to Brimstone Road and along Ward Creek Road, according to the County Sheriff's Office. Delta.

Ground firefighters have air support from a helicopter, two single-engined tankers and a "helitanker," the sheriff's office said. The retardant and water are being used to suppress and delay the spread of the fire that is located about 5 miles north of Cedaredge.

Local, state and federal resources are being used to fight the fire. People are asked to avoid the area if possible.