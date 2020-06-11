Why Kelly Clarkson's inner circle is "shocked,quot; by divorce news

Those of Kelly Clarksonand Brandon BlackstockThe inner circle says they could never have predicted trouble in paradise.

On Thursday, E! News confirmed that the singer filed for divorce from her husband after nearly seven years of marriage. Kelly, who shares two young children with the talent manager, cited irreconcilable differences in filing for the divorce.

He has yet to publicly break his silence in the division, but sources tell E! Exclusive news that the couple's longtime friends and colleagues are "shocked."

"It came out of nowhere," says a source. "It is very sad for the children. They were always such a loving family. They never seemed to have any problems."

As the second source close to Kelly's daytime show explains, "Brandon was close the entire time on almost every day of the show and they were very loving to each other. They drove home from the set every night."