Why Kelly Clarkson's inner circle is "shocked,quot; by divorce news

Those of Kelly Clarksonand Brandon BlackstockThe inner circle says they could never have predicted trouble in paradise.
On Thursday, E! News confirmed that the singer filed for divorce from her husband after nearly seven years of marriage. Kelly, who shares two young children with the talent manager, cited irreconcilable differences in filing for the divorce.
He has yet to publicly break his silence in the division, but sources tell E! Exclusive news that the couple's longtime friends and colleagues are "shocked."
"It came out of nowhere," says a source. "It is very sad for the children. They were always such a loving family. They never seemed to have any problems."
As the second source close to Kelly's daytime show explains, "Brandon was close the entire time on almost every day of the show and they were very loving to each other. They drove home from the set every night."
Describing the news as "quite shocking," our first source says that those who personally know Kelly and Brandon "have been texting each other in disbelief that the couple is separating."
After the coronavirus pandemic forced the American idol Winner to postpone her residency at the Las Vegas concert in March, she and her family began social estrangement at their ranch in Montana.
The 38-year-old continued filming episodes of Kelly Clarkson's show remotely and gave fans a glimpse of home life with Brandon, their daughter Rose river, 6 y and son Remington AlexanderFour.
"It is a really beautiful ranch and it is a good getaway for our family," he shared. "It's something Brandon and I have dreamed of since we were kids. This is what we would call home."
Last month, Kelly listed her Los Angeles home, where her family had been living after moving from Tennessee, for $ 10 million. However, an online listing of the property says it has since been "removed."