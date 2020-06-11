Why it is not possible to return to business as always in Hollywood

The United States is at a crossroads.

In a year with the status quo already altered by the steps necessary to reduce the spread of a global pandemic like a forest fire, the country finds its idea of ​​what was once "normal," and the insistence on returning to it, challenged. once again for great social unrest. Citizens have risen across the United States and the world to demand an end to the police brutality and systemic racism that African Americans feel disproportionately for too long, and have forced the country to forge a more equitable and just path.

And, according to its role as the microcosm of the United States, Hollywood is also at the same crossroads, and everyone is asking the same question: Where do we go from here?

While the path forward decided by those in positions of power remains to be seen, what is clear is where they cannot go, where they should not attempt to return. And that's going back to what it was.