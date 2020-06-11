Why it is not possible to return to business as always in Hollywood

The United States is at a crossroads.
In a year with the status quo already altered by the steps necessary to reduce the spread of a global pandemic like a forest fire, the country finds its idea of what was once "normal," and the insistence on returning to it, challenged. once again for great social unrest. Citizens have risen across the United States and the world to demand an end to the police brutality and systemic racism that African Americans feel disproportionately for too long, and have forced the country to forge a more equitable and just path.
And, according to its role as the microcosm of the United States, Hollywood is also at the same crossroads, and everyone is asking the same question: Where do we go from here?
While the path forward decided by those in positions of power remains to be seen, what is clear is where they cannot go, where they should not attempt to return. And that's going back to what it was.
With an industry that supports 2.6 million jobs in total, about 927,000 of those directly related to the production and distribution of films and television programs, negatively affected by the closure of productions following COVID-19, leaving many in positions financially precarious, there It is urgent that people return to work. And that doesn't even include the countless other jobs affected in the recording and publishing industries. But as the country slowly begins to reopen, Hollywood, for the most part, remains closed as unions, studios, and public health officials work to come up with new protocols and security measures designed to keep everyone safe and healthy.
As such, what was once the set of a movie or television show is truly impossible.
"Security measures will need to be taken," member of the Los Angeles City Council Mitch O & # 39; Farrell, who helped establish a task force designed to reopen Hollywood, told NBC News in May. "We want people to go back to work, but we want to keep the environment safe."
While some shows, particularly talk shows, have been turned into virtual productions with everyone operating from their homes, the vast majority have been put on indefinite pause, as they all consider the best way to keep people safe. Dozens, if not hundreds, of employees in any given set remain behind the scenes. Think assistants, costumes, hair and makeup, sound engineers, catering. It is these people, who have also been the most financially affected during this shutdown, who may also be at the highest risk of contracting COVID-19 if they return to work too soon and without appropriate modifications.
"The worst thing we can do is implement a set of protocols and then we find that there is an infection rate in various places and studies, and then we have to close again," said O & # 39; Farrell. "It is really important that we can take thoughtful and thoughtful steps in writing these protocols."
Gabrielle Carteris, president of the American Federation of Screen Actors of the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, added: "We are working with everyone in the industry to solve this. We have to do this together."
Admitting that the availability of rapid tests will be "paramount,quot; to get people back on set, he continued, "This will change our industry. This will launch a whole new set of creativity."
To that end, the Alliance of Film and Television Producers has drafted a 22-page "white paper,quot; of proposed health and safety guidelines that require, among other things, periodic testing of crew members, six-foot physical distance and widespread use. of facial covers and submitted it for approval in New York, California and Los Angeles County, specifically, Variety reports. While the state of California has given the green light for productions to resume on Friday, June 12, as long as local counties close the session and Los Angeles County announces its intention to do the same, union officials have not yet have signed the new job. protocols by job.
While the desire for people to return to work to tell the world's stories is understandable, the industry is also beginning to grapple with its commitment to diverse representation and its support for black voices in the wake of George FloydDeath and the social unrest it causes. Now, it's worth seeing who they are when they bring it.
"We have to look at our business again,quot; Michael B. Jordan he told a crowd of protesters at an event on June 6 organized by the industry's top talent agencies, according to Hollywood reporter. In addition, he called on studios and agencies to "invest in black staff."
Below are the most recent statistics available on racial diversity from our film studios, television networks, record labels and publishers.
Movie
According to the findings in the 2020 UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report, written by Dr. Darnell Hunt and Dr. Ana-Christina Ramón and published last February as the seventh in an annual series, people with the power to decide what kinds of films will be made, not to mention with what budgets and by whom, in the 11 major and mid-size studios continue to be almost almost all men white.
Of the 11 presidents / CEOs, 91 percent were white and 82 percent male. Among the 57 senior executives, 93 percent were white and 80 percent male, while of the 102 unit managers, 86 percent were white and 59 percent male.
Additionally, the report found that, in 2019, three out of 10 leading actors in the film were people of color. Further broken down, 67.3 percent of all movie roles belonged to white actors, while black actors had a 15.7 percent share, Asian actors had 5 percent, Latinx had 4.6 percent, and indigenous people they were 0.5 percent.
Behind the camera, the report noted that 1.4 out of 10 directors were people of color and 1.5 out of 10 were women, while 1.4 out of 10 writers were people of color and 1.7 out of 10 were women.
In an excerpt from his speech quoted by VultureJordan further challenged the film industry. "You committed to a 50/50 gender parity in 2020," he said. "Where's the challenge of committing to hiring blacks? Black content run by black executives, black consultants. Are they controlling our narrative as well?"
television
While the televised counterpart to the 2020 UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report has yet to be released, looking back at last year's report gives an idea of the diversity among people who create shows that viewers they resort to comfort during social distancing. Published last February, the report analyzed the 1,316 programs broadcast or broadcast on six broadcast networks, 62 cable networks and 48 digital platforms during the 2016-17 season. Among his findings:
Two out of 10 major players in scripted television broadcast are people of color, with proportional representation based on their participation in the US population. USA In almost half. For cable and digital script, as well as for all forms of reality, that number never exceeded 3 out of 10.
In terms of all roles, whites had a 63.3 percent share of broadcast scripts, 71.8 percent of wired scripts, and 70.3 percent of digital scripts.
According to another 2017 study titled "Race in the Writers' Room," written by Hunt and commissioned by Color of Change, more than 90 percent of showrunners at the time were white, two-thirds of shows had no black writers, and other 17 percent of the shows had only one black writer.
Meanwhile, a study published this spring titled "Behind the Scenes: The State of Inclusion and Equity in Television Writing," conducted by Think Tank for Inclusion and Equity, a project of the Pop Culture Collaborative and Women in Film, shared its findings after to conduct an anonymous survey of 333 "underrepresented,quot; television writers who work, participants and alumni of the writing / scholarship program, and support staff from the writers' room. (For the purposes of the report, the general term "underrepresented,quot; included respondents from the following communities: women / non-binaries, people of color, LGBTQ +, and people with disabilities.)
In the report, it was noted that 68.5 percent had faced discrimination in the industry, 39.4 percent had "witnessed the deletion and / or stereotype of underrepresented characters in their shows," and 33.9 percent "had been asked to change a character's identity to increase the likelihood of selling a project. "
And then there's "Normalizing Injustice," a report by Color of Change and USC's Annenberg Norman Lear Center released in January that looked at the proliferation of police procedure, the gender-exclusion of writers of color, and the impact of their police. centric narration. Noting that they analyzed "353 episodes from 26 series with different scripts focused on crime from the 2017-2018 season, while identifying the race and gender of the 41 creators, 27 showrunners, and 275 writers behind the 26 series," the The report concluded that 81 percent of showrunners were white men and 20 of the 26 series did not have a black or a black writer. 37% of writers across the genre were women, and women of color numbered 11%.
In an essay written for Vanity Fair, SMASH. co-creator Aaron Rahsaan Thomas He pointed out that, as a black man who made his career "writing for network police programs," he is "a rare creature."
He continued: "In the shadow of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, a question remains: how do the programs we are writing contribute to the perceptions of the justice system, class, race and image of black men – look at this, not as a creative burden, but as a necessary responsibility. "
Music
In a recent co-authored study of Willa Köerner and René Kladzyk and published by The Creative Independent, 298 musicians and industry professionals were surveyed about the industry. While no personally identifiable information (including race or gender) was requested from participants, 83 percent of surveyed industry professionals reported that "more than three-quarters of their company's leadership positions were in the hands of white people, "while almost 70 percent reported that those same positions were filled by cisgender men.
Publication
According to a study titled Diversity Baseline Survey, conducted by Lee & Low Books among nearly 8,000 professionals and published last January, 78 percent of executive-level employees self-identified as white, with 85 percent of editorial staff across the board. the industry doing the same. Internally, however, 49 percent of respondents self-identified as BIPOC.
In early June, #PublishingPaidMe went viral on Twitter, with the authors exposing what they have been paid for their books in an effort to highlight the pay gap between white and black authors. How Roxanne Gay, the award-winning author of Bad feminist and Hungry, shared The advances they had paid him per book, he added, "The discrepancy in racial lines is very real. Keep up your daily work. But the published books won right away and that's good … I really like my publishers, but this is that's why all those corporate statements about diversity don't make sense. A little Instagram post doesn't make up for racial disparities in everything else. "
As an industry of storytellers begins to look inward and evaluate the stories they are telling in the future, not to mention who they hire to tell them, E's words! host Nina Parker it occurs to me:
"This is not something that will end in two weeks," he said. Ria Ciuffo and Fran Mariano in its Chicks in the office podcast in early June. "Since we've talked about living with COVID-19, this is also something now … like, things won't go back to normal. Our 'normal' we had before this was done."
"E! Solidarity with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."