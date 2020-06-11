Why do people love games? As a Game Maker for The New York Times, I face this question every day. The easy-to-cut answer is simple: they are fun! But why are they fun? Do they have to be fun? As we dig deeper and deeper, we find more questions. What is even a game? What is fun? My opinion on the attractiveness of the games is also simple, although paradoxical. Games are a controlled form of freedom. Our brains cling to them because they are structures that exist to avoid them.

Games occupy a strange place in our cultural consciousness. Almost everyone has played a game at some point in their lives. Despite that ubiquity, games are rarely discussed with the same reverence as other media like movies or books. For most, games are like chocolate: a guilty pleasure secretly consumed. Game designer Sid Meier once commented that "a game is a series of interesting options." Navigating these options sets the course of the game, revealing who we are and how we think. Playing a game is an act of exposition.

Let's play one now so you can see what I'm talking about. We will play rock, paper and scissors here in this article. I have put my choice in the last paragraph. Raise your fist, hit him "Rock, paper, scissors, shoot!" and discard your choice, then go look at mine.