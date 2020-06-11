Why do people love games? As a Game Maker for The New York Times, I face this question every day. The easy-to-cut answer is simple: they are fun! But why are they fun? Do they have to be fun? As we dig deeper and deeper, we find more questions. What is even a game? What is fun? My opinion on the attractiveness of the games is also simple, although paradoxical. Games are a controlled form of freedom. Our brains cling to them because they are structures that exist to avoid them.
Games occupy a strange place in our cultural consciousness. Almost everyone has played a game at some point in their lives. Despite that ubiquity, games are rarely discussed with the same reverence as other media like movies or books. For most, games are like chocolate: a guilty pleasure secretly consumed. Game designer Sid Meier once commented that "a game is a series of interesting options." Navigating these options sets the course of the game, revealing who we are and how we think. Playing a game is an act of exposition.
Let's play one now so you can see what I'm talking about. We will play rock, paper and scissors here in this article. I have put my choice in the last paragraph. Raise your fist, hit him "Rock, paper, scissors, shoot!" and discard your choice, then go look at mine.
Won?
You may not have noticed, but unconsciously we made several agreements. We agree to participate in a voluntary conflict against each other; To perform a specific ritualistic dance (shake your fists, say "Rock, paper, scissors, shoot!" and throw a hand sign) follow a set of rules to govern our conflict (if you throw a fist (ROCK) and I wrote "SCISSORS,quot; you would have won, and so on); and accept the result of those interactions, declaring one of us the winner and the other a loser.
We adhere to these agreements and rules faithfully, committing ourselves and playing the game with little doubt. Game designers call this alternate state of being "the magic circle." Imagine a circle drawn in chalk on a sidewalk. When we are inside the chalk, we are "playing,quot; the game. We will only do what the rules of the game allow. We will try to win. When the game is over, we leave the circle and return to normal. The magic circle is what separates a game from reality.
I use the chalk line metaphor because the magic circle is not an absolute or physical barrier. We can enter and exit the magic circle freely. We bring our bodies, personalities, and life experiences to play. We take the memories and the experience of the game with us when we leave. The chalk line casts a spell over that space on the sidewalk and makes it a space to play. When we play Rock, Paper, Scissors above, we cast the same spell, turning this item into a space for our game.
Humans have always been drawn to this trick, finding novel ways to play within their environments. In prehistoric times, humans played games with sheep's ankle bones called Knucklebones. These oddly shaped bones allowed cat-like play. Players balance a few bones on their hands, then throw a few into the air, capturing as many as possible on the way down. Let's go, A strategy game invented in ancient China is still played, highlighting part of what is so fascinating about games. Although Go's origin is unclear, many scholars speculate that it was created to teach tactics and strategies. When we enter the magic circle, we give ourselves permission to explore, fail, lose. When we stop playing Go, we take that experience with us. The same is true for chess, poker, or any number of analog games.
Digital games take many of the powers of traditional analog games and increase both the interaction rate and the complexity of the underlying systems. A digital game receives information from the player 60 times per second, solves it with a potentially very complicated set of rules, and presents a new image of the state of the game. This rapid feedback loop involves our proprioception, which is our sense of embodiment and physicality. As a result, digital games are powerfully compelling, but I often find analog games a bit more fun. When playing an analog game, the only limitations are the agreed rules, you can modify and change them at will, more easily creating playful experiences.
Games sometimes model real-world systems, allowing free exploration of their interlocking processes. The Precursor to Monopoly, by Elizabeth Magie The Landlord’s Game, was created to model and criticize capitalism by giving players the opportunity to feel their failings first hand. It wasn't much fun, but it's okay. One of the dark secrets of game design is that games don't have to be fun to be meaningful. The board game Pandemic explores the evidence of dealing with a now too familiar global crisis. News organizations have also used games: ProPublica's The Waiting Game captures the experiences of refugees trying to enter the United States, and Bloomberg Media created American Mall, a digital game that gives players first-hand experience with the decline from traditional shopping malls. against the growing electronic commerce.
As we continue to deal with the stress, testing, and restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic, games empower us to transform our living rooms, backyards, and Zoom calls into different playful realities. (If you are here for Rock, Paper, Scissors, I choose PAPER).