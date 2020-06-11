Why Arie Luyendyk Jr. Says Bachelor's Process Barely Works

You may have found love in The Bachelor, but Arie Luyendyk Jr. . I'm not sure if the process works.

While in a relationship with Shawn and Andrew, Arie and his wife Lauren Burnham open about the reality TV dating process with hosts Shawn johnson and Andrew East.

"I think, initially being The Bachelor, trusts the process because it says, "This has worked." It worked for me in the past in terms of having feelings for someone in a short time, "said Arie.

But the biggest exchange of trust had to come from Lauren, she said, because she saw him go out with many other women as the cameras rolled.