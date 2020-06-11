Why Arie Luyendyk Jr. Says Bachelor's Process Barely Works

You may have found love in The Bachelor, but Arie Luyendyk Jr. . I'm not sure if the process works.
While in a relationship with Shawn and Andrew, Arie and his wife Lauren Burnham open about the reality TV dating process with hosts Shawn johnson and Andrew East.
"I think, initially being The Bachelor, trusts the process because it says, "This has worked." It worked for me in the past in terms of having feelings for someone in a short time, "said Arie.
But the biggest exchange of trust had to come from Lauren, she said, because she saw him go out with many other women as the cameras rolled.
"I had to follow my heart. I still had feelings for him, so if they are going to have something together in life, they just have to trust each other. At the time, somehow I felt like we were against him world, "he said of the end of his season. "So it brought us together and we realized that we were the only people we could only lean on in that situation. That helped us trust each other much faster."
The cameras followed Arie after he sent Lauren home and gave her Becca Kufrin The final rose. They were there when he also broke up with Becca.
But the process doesn't always work like it did for Lauren and Arie.
"It is very difficult, I hate to call it process, but it is a difficult show," he said. "And that's probably why you find out that a lot of people don't do it because it's so emotionally draining."
"It's not natural to have two people you have at the end, and then have to break up with one person and commit to another person an hour later. It's very strange. It's like, no wonder it just barely works," Arie continued.
There are few couples in the Single franchise still together, even less than made it to the hallway.
See which Bachelor Nation couples are still together in the gallery above.
High school season 16 was ready to star Clare Crawley, but production never started due to the coronavirus pandemic. Producers have expressed a desire to continue doing the show, but acknowledged that it has to take a different route due to the pandemic.
There are currently calls from viewers and veteran cast members for Bachelor Nation to commit to greater diversity both in front of and behind the camera. Of the 40 television seasons, there has only been one color track, Rachel Lindsay.