Who won the NASCAR race yesterday? Complete Results of the Martinsville Night Race

The driver who won the NASCAR race yesterday is the same driver who won the last time the Cup Series visited Martinsville Speedway. And he did it in an equally dominant way.

Martin Truex Jr. led 132 laps, including the last 130, for an easy victory in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, the first NASCAR Cup night race in the 70-year history of the half-mile track in Martinsville Goes.

Truex finished ahead of the Team Penske trio of cars as Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano had nothing in the final laps for No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team.

Bubba Wallace, who said before the race that he would be the greatest of his career as he piloted his No. 43 Chevy with a special Black Lives Matter paint scheme, finished 11th after battling Jimmie Johnson for 10th in the last laps.

"Overall, it's a great job coming here and running without practice," said Wallace. "My favorite place and it keeps showing up. I'll tell you how bad it was to run seven times (Johnson) there at the end. You think Jimmie Johnson wins so many times here and we're running it." down. Congratulations to my boys. "

Below are the full results of Wednesday night's race at Martinsville, which thankfully was unaffected by rain in the area.

Who won the NASCAR race at Martinsville?

Truex's victory at Martinsville on Wednesday night marked his first victory of the season. He sits fourth in the points standings after 11 races with 2,014 points on the season, behind Kevin Harvick, Logano and Chase Elliott.

"I think the last few trips here we have been very confident," Truex said after the race when asked about his consecutive victories at Martinsville. "For really the last two years, we have continued to refine our setup, what we have been doing. I found the rhythm I need here. My boys have been giving me a car that drives how I need it." make it fast

"Short tracks I think for us is something we've been constantly working on over the years. In many of these places you can take the same approach, the same thought process in your setup, take it to these tracks. Our The group has been really close for a while, for the most part, we have been able to continue working on the same things. That has really been the key. "

Wednesday night's victory also means Truex has now won a NASCAR Cup race in six consecutive seasons.

"I definitely feel lucky to be with great teams, great people, to be able to show what I can do behind the wheel," he said. "It's been amazing. You only pinch yourself when you win these things because you realize how difficult they are."

NASCAR in Martinsville Results

All three Team Penske drivers finished in the top five, and all four Hendrick Motorsports drivers finished in the top 10 on Wednesday night. Although Truex won, it was a tough race for Joe Gibbs Racing as Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, and Denny Hamlin finished 19th, 20th, and 24th, respectively.

Below are the full results of the Blue-Emu 500 Max Pain Relief Wednesday in Martinsville.

Pos. Driver one Martin Truex Jr. 2 Ryan Blaney 3 Brad Keselowski 4 4 Joey Logano 5 5 Chase elliott 6 6 Alex Bowman 7 7 Matt DiBenedetto 8 William Byron 9 9 Kurt Busch 10 Jimmie Johnson eleven Bubba Wallace 12 Ryan Newman 13 Chris Buescher 14 Michael McDowell fifteen Kevin Harvick sixteen Tyler Reddick 17 Clint bowyer 18 years Corey LaJoie 19 Kyle busch twenty Erik jones twenty-one Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 22 Ty dillon 2. 3 Matt Kenseth 24 Denny Hamlin 25 John Hunter Nemechek 26 Ryan Preece 27 Daniel Suarez 28 Christopher Bell 29 Cole Custer 30 Brennan Poole 31 J.J. Yeley 32 David Starr 33 Aric Almirola 3. 4 Quin Houff 35 Joey Gase 36 Garrett Smithley 37 Austin Dillon 38 Reed Sorenson 39 Timmy Hill

Average speed of the race winner.: 77,378 mph

Race time: 3 hours, 23 minutes, 56 seconds

Victory margin: 4,705 seconds

Caution Flags: 7 for 52 laps

Lead changes: 14 out of 8 drivers

Leaders back: R. Blaney 0; A. Almirola 1-19; J. Logano 20-62; C. Elliott 63; J. Logano 64-114; M. Truex Jr. 115; C. LaJoie 116-120; J. Logano 121-201; J. Johnson 202-271; R. Blaney 272-283; J. Logano 284-306; R. Blaney 307-328; J. Logano 329-364; B. Keselowski 365-369; M. Truex Jr. 370-500

Summary of leaders (driver, times led, laps led): Joey Logano 5 times for 234 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 2 times for 132 laps; Jimmie Johnson 1 time for 70 laps; Ryan Blaney 2 times for 34 laps; Aric Almirola 1 time for 19 laps; Brad Keselowski 1 time for 5 laps; Corey LaJoie 1 time for 5 laps; Chase Elliott 1 time for 1 turn

Stage 1 top 10: 22, 14, 48, 19, 43, 9, 1, 4, 21, 24

Stage 2 top 10: 48, 12, 22, 88, 4, 43, 24, 9, 1, 8