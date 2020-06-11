White woman unleashes racist tirade against Asian woman doing stair exercises in Torrance – Up News Info Los Angeles

TORRANCE (CBSLA) – A white woman was caught on video unleashing a racist tirade against a woman exercising on concrete stairs in a Torrance park this week.

The confrontation happened just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday at Wilson Park in Torrance, according to a Facebook post that included three videos. A 34-second video showed the woman climbing, then descending the stairs in close proximity to another woman who was using the stairs to exercise.

The woman who exercises has been identified as Sherryann Bulseco. In the aforementioned video, Bulseco had said, "Jesus," when the other woman passed her down the stairs.

Another video showed the woman, dressed in a fisherman's hat, a facial mask under her chin, a blue print top, and blue shorts, yelling at Bulseco for apparently climbing the stairs.

"You don't play here anymore, okay? The next time you talk to me like that, my family will kick your butt. They're going to fuck you! The woman says off camera.

Bulseco then picks up his phone to turn on the unidentified woman's camera.

“Get the f- out of this world, get the f- out of this state. Go back to whatever f—- Asian country you belong to, ”she says in the video. "This is not your place. This is not your home. We don't want you here.

Then he challenged Bulseco to put the video on Facebook: "I hope you do."

The woman continued her tirade, calling Bulseco an "ignorant teenager,quot; and further arousing her by wearing black in the seemingly warm weather.