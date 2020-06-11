While Los Angeles County restaurants reopen, bars still await green light – Up News Info Los Angeles

SIERRA MADRE (CBSLA) – Some southern California cities have been doing their best to help local businesses recover from coronavirus-related closings, but many companies are still waiting for the green light to reopen.

Restaurant owner Vic Satamian spent his Wednesday overseeing the construction of a new outdoor dining room for his Greek and Mediterranean restaurant along Sierra Madre Boulevard.

In front of Corfu was one of the five wooden platforms that the city of Sierra Madre was building on parking lots to help restaurants receive more customers while maintaining physical distance.

"We are going to have about four or five tables, maybe like three or four people at each table," Satamian said.

But as Satamian moved forward with her reopening, Jennifer Higdon cannot.

"It is just a waiting game," he said.

The Higdon family owns The Buccaneer, a popular dive bar where people play pool and listen to music from the jukebox.

"We've been in business here in Sierra Madre for 60 years, and we've had it for 30," said Higdon.

Despite the state's announcement last week that bars, theaters, and gyms would be allowed to reopen on Friday, Los Angeles County has yet to add non-food bars to the list of local businesses that may reopen. .

"We are stocking up, getting ready, and praying for this weekend," said Higdon.

Higdon said they had spaced the tables, bought disinfectant and were planning to put more tables and chairs behind the building in the parking lot.

"We are out of money," said Higdon. "We are waiting for the county to give us the go-ahead."

But there was some good news for The Buccaneer. On Tuesday night, the Sierra Madre City Council approved $ 3,000 one-time grants to 19 local businesses, including The Buccaneer, to help them get back to business once they are allowed to reopen.