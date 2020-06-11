Which European countries have opened their borders before the summer holiday season?

As European countries begin to lift COVID-19 restrictions, many people across the continent have begun to wonder if they can have a vacation this summer.

But where can you access and what is still off limits?

There is a mixed picture across Europe, with travel generally easy through the restricted Schengen Area.

Almost all countries have their own rules and their own calendar to reopen tourists, both from their EU neighbors and from other countries.

If you intend to come to the EU for a vacation, it's worth knowing that the bloc's external borders will be closed until at least June 15. But that only applies if you are a non-EU citizen who comes from a non-EU country.

The EU Commission has called for the reopening of the bloc's internal borders by the end of June.

But everything is changing rapidly, so here is our updated guide to the border situation in Europe this summer.

Austria

Austria opened its land borders with Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary, and the Czech Republic on June 4.

The country will reopen its border with Italy starting June 16, but a travel warning will be issued for the Lombardy region. There will be no restrictions with most countries of the European Union.

However, people arriving in Austria "from any other country,quot; must present a medical certificate proving a negative COVID-19 test. The certificate cannot be more than four days old.

Entry by air is prohibited to citizens from countries outside the Schengen area.

Belgium

Belgium's borders are closed and the country has banned non-essential travel abroad.

The government has announced plans to reopen the border to citizens of the EU, the United Kingdom and the other four Schengen countries (Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland and Norway) starting June 15.

"The conditions for traveling outside Europe have not yet been defined in light of the evolving debates at the European level." the government said on June 3.

The country further reduced the blockade on June 8, however, many restrictions, particularly for the hospitality and culture industries, remain in effect until July 1.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Currently, the border is only open to citizens of neighboring nations; Other foreign arrivals are not allowed. There are some exceptions to this, such as for the cargo driver, residents, and diplomats.

Bulgaria

Bulgaria opened borders on June 1 to citizens of the EU, the United Kingdom, San Marino, Andorra, Monaco, the Vatican, Serbia and North Macedonia, as well as medical workers and relatives of Bulgarian citizens, as listed on the website. of the government.

Croatia

Croatia has opened its borders to citizens of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Austria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovenia, Germany and Slovakia.

On May 11, Croatia reopened its borders to visitors from the EU / EEA and the UK, provided they had a reservation for accommodation in the country.

Cyprus

Cyprus resumes tourist travel on June 9 and will do so in two different phases, after closing the borders for almost three months.

The country will also cover health costs in case of coronavirus contamination on the Mediterranean island.

A first reopening is scheduled for June 9 for passengers from Greece, Malta, Bulgaria, Norway, Austria, Finland, Slovenia, Hungary, Israel, Denmark, Germany, Slovakia and Lithuania, but they must obtain a health certificate that demonstrates they are virus free three days before their departure.

On June 20, passengers from Switzerland, Poland, Romania, Croatia, Estonia and the Czech Republic will also be allowed to enter.

Starting June 20, passengers in the first group of countries will not need health certificates, but those in the second group will still need to obtain them.

These lists exclude the country's two main tourist markets, the former colonial ruler, Great Britain, and Russia.

However, flights from Britain could restart in mid-July, and a few weeks later from Russia.

The United States, France, Spain and Italy are also excluded until further notice.

Czech Republic

The borders with Austria and Germany reopened on June 5, 10 days earlier than expected. Starting May 27, the country opened its border with Slovakia and Hungary, but with restrictions.

Residents of EU Member States who can enter to carry out economic activities, visit relatives or study at a university. Everyone will have to show they have a negative test for COVID-19 upon entering.

Denmark

The borders are closed to foreign travelers. Only citizens or residents of Denmark, Greenland, or the Faroe Islands can currently enter, or those with a "worthy purpose,quot;.

Starting May 25, people with permanent residence in one of the five Nordic countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden) or Germany can re-enter if they have a relationship with someone in Denmark, have grandparents there or if they have a business trip.

Starting June 15, Copenhagen will open its borders to tourists from Germany, Iceland and Norway.

As of June 8, other EU citizens, as well as UK citizens, are not allowed to enter Denmark until the end of the summer.

Estonia

It opened borders to the Baltic neighbors on May 15. From June 1, the borders are open to travelers from the EU and the UK. Those who come from countries with a high infection rate will have to isolate themselves for two weeks.

Finland

Finland's land borders have been closed until at least June 14. They were reopened to workers in the Schengen Area in mid-May.

France

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced plans to reopen France's border with the EU and the UK countries starting June 15, following the plans of other EU countries.

Travel to France is currently restricted and essential travel is only allowed for those who do not live in the country.

Travelers arriving from the United Kingdom or Spain will be subject to voluntary quarantine. Those from outside the EU or the UK will still not be able to travel to France, except in limited circumstances, while EU countries have yet to decide when the external borders will reopen.

Germany

Germany will open its borders to the EU and the United Kingdom from June 16.

Currently, travelers are expected to have a valid reason to enter Germany. However, border restrictions have been loosened.

Checks at the border with Austria, Switzerland, France and Denmark and for passengers arriving by air from Italy and Spain remain valid until June 16.

EU citizens and citizens of the United Kingdom, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Norway and Iceland, and relatives of these citizens, may return to their country of origin or their normal place of residence in Germany or arrive in their country by traveling through from Germany. if they need it

Greece

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs published on Sunday May 31 its plan to reopen the borders, which involves three different phases.

Phase 1 (present-June 15)

Only a limited number of international flights can land in Athens.

All arriving passengers must be tested and stay overnight at a designated hotel.

In the event of a negative test, passengers must remain in quarantine for 7 days.

If the test is positive, they should be quarantined "under supervision,quot; for 14 days.

Phase 2 (June 15-June 30)

Starting on June 15, sightseeing trips will resume, and international flights will land not only in Athens but also in Thessaloniki.

However, some passengers will be required to undergo mandatory tests upon arrival.

Those who come from any of these airports included in the list of the European Aviation Safety Agency will have to be tested on arrival, then go to a designated hotel and quarantine for 7 days if the test is negative, and for 14 days if the test is positive. .

All other passengers, including all travelers from Albania, Australia, Austria, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Estonia, Japan, Israel, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Latvia, Lebanon, New Zealand, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Norway, South Korea, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, the Czech Republic and Finland will be subject to random testing and without additional restrictions.

In addition, land arrivals from Albania, North Macedonia and Bulgaria will be allowed in the country.

Those travelers will be subject to random testing upon arrival.

Phase 3 (July 1 onwards)

International flights will be allowed to all airports in Greece and to all travelers subject to random tests upon arrival.

"Further restrictions with respect to certain countries will be announced later," says the Foreign Ministry.

Sea arrivals will also be allowed on July 1, and travelers will be subject to random testing.

Hungary

The borders are open with Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Serbia, although with restrictions. Those who come from the Czech Republic can also enter, traveling through Slovakia.

The borders are also open with Croatia with a holiday reservation. The borders with Austria and Ukraine are closed.

Iceland

Iceland will reopen for EU and UK travelers on June 15.

Tourists will be evaluated upon arrival. A few hours later, they will get the result on their phone, after downloading a tracking app.

Authorities have yet to clarify procedures for those who test positive.

Ireland

Irish health authorities currently require that anyone entering Ireland, except Northern Ireland, be isolated for 14 days upon arrival, including Irish residents.

Arrivals must complete a passenger location form, although there are exemptions for essential supply chain service providers such as carriers, pilots and maritime personnel.

Italy

Italy opened its borders on June 3 to citizens of the EU, the United Kingdom, the Schengen area, Andorra and Monaco, after the national closure that took effect on March 9. The borders were also opened with the Vatican City and San Marino on this date.

Travelers from the above mentioned countries do not have to be quarantined unless they have been in another country in the 14 days prior to arrival in Italy.

The government dismissed any possible attempt to apply different confinement rules in different regions as "unconstitutional,quot; after disputes between local governors.

Therefore, the same confinement rules will apply in the same way to all regions.

The country entered "phase 2,quot; closure on May 18, which allowed the reopening of restaurants, bars, hotels and cafes, however restrictions could be reinstated at any time if the epidemiological situation worsens.

Italian ship cruises are currently suspended.

Latvia

It opened its borders to the Baltic neighbors of Estonia and Lithuania on May 15. As of June 1, there will be no border controls with Lithuania.

Lithuania

It opened its borders to the Baltic neighbors Estonia and Latvia on May 15. As of June 1, there will be no border controls with Latvia.

Lithuania also allows entry to citizens of Poland for business and study.

Luxembourg

Luxembourg's border with Germany reopened on May 15.

malt

The Maltese Ministry of Tourism announced on May 31 that it will reopen tourism travel on July 1.

The borders will reopen to travelers from Germany, Austria, Cyprus, Switzerland, the Italian islands of Sicily and Sardinia, Iceland, Slovakia, Norway, Denmark, Hungary, Finland, Ireland, Lithuania, Israel, Latvia, Estonia, Luxembourg and the Republic Czech.

More countries "will be announced in due course, once authorization from health authorities is received."

Malta was the first country in Europe to ban flights from Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Switzerland on March 10.

Montenegro

Entry to Montenegro is permitted without quarantine, provided that you come from a country with a transmission rate of less than 25 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The Montenegrin government maintains an updated list of countries from which people are allowed to enter.

Click here to see the list.

The Netherlands

The country imposed restrictions on travel abroad on March 19.

However, the borders are open to those traveling to the Netherlands from the Schengen Area, but must "follow Dutch advice and rules to combat COVID-19,quot;, such as standing 1.5 meters away, washing hands. and avoid shaking hands,

For those coming from outside the Schengen Area (i.e. citizens of the US, Australia and Canada), non-essential tourism / travel is prohibited until June 15 inclusive.

Norway

Norway has closed its borders. Foreign travelers will be rejected at the border. Those who live or work in Norway can enter and the airports are open.

The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises against any international travel that is not strictly necessary until August 20.

From June 15, people from Denmark will be able to enter. By July 20, exemptions will be considered for some nearby European countries.

Norway currently has a 10-day quarantine for those returning from international travel.

Poland

Poland has closed its borders with several countries, including the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Germany.

Portugal

Workers and supplies are allowed across Portugal's land border with Spain, but it's closed to tourists until at least June 15.

Border controls have been in place since March 16. Currently there is no requirement for arrivals to be quarantined, except in the Azores.

Eduardo Cabrita, Portugal's minister of internal administration, said no decision had been made on when to lift the restrictions.

Russia

On June 8, Russia said it will partially reopen its borders as the country eases coronavirus restrictions.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said he will be allowed to travel abroad for work, medical or study reasons, as well as to care for family members.

He also said that Russia will allow foreigners to seek medical treatment or care for family members.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that "there is still no fixed date,quot; to resume international flights, which stopped in late March.

Romania

Romania has reopened its border with Hungary.

Serbia

The borders are open.

Slovenia

Slovenia reopened the borders for EU citizens on May 15. Anyone suspected of having COVID-19 should be isolated for 14 days.

Slovakia

Starting June 10, Slovakia will open its borders to Germany, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Norway, Denmark and Iceland.

The Slovak border was already open to Austria, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

Prime Minister Igor Matovic said that since June 10 people will no longer have to wear masks outside.

Spain

Spain will open its borders to international visitors on July 1, backing down in a previous announcement by Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto that restrictions on border crossings with neighboring Portugal and France would be lifted on June 22.

Currently, only Spanish citizens, residents of Spain (who must demonstrate their habitual residence), cross-border workers, healthcare or elderly care professionals and people who can demonstrate force majeure or a situation of need, can enter the country through Spanish ports. and airports. Exceptions also include diplomatic personnel and everything related to the transport of goods to avoid shortages.

The borders with France and Portugal have been closed since March 17, allowing access only to Spanish citizens, people residing in Spain, cross-border workers and those who can provide documentary evidence of the need. None of the regulations is applicable to Andorra or Gibraltar.

Currently, people who enter the national territory from abroad must remain in quarantine for 14 days after their arrival, but this will end on July 1, according to officials.

Sweden

Sweden has introduced border restrictions, but it only applies to non-essential travel from countries outside the EU / EEA, except the United Kingdom and Switzerland.

That restriction went into effect on March 19 and lasted until June 15.

Switzerland

Switzerland, which introduced border controls on March 13, will reopen the borders to all EU countries, the United Kingdom, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein on June 15, instead of July 6 as previously planned.

Foreign citizens currently trying to enter Switzerland without a valid residence or work permit will be denied entry.

Foreign air passengers are currently only allowed to enter the country through the airports of Zurich, Geneva and Basel.

The Swiss authorities have not imposed any quarantine measures on people entering the country. However, it must comply with the rules of hygiene and social distancing of the government.

Turkey

Foreign travelers are not allowed.

United Kingdom

The borders are currently open. Beginning June 8, foreign visitors must quarantine for 14 days. Those exempt from these measures include people traveling from Ireland, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man.

As in other countries, certain professions are exempt from these rules, such as health workers who travel to provide medical care in the country. Upon arrival, those who must isolate themselves must provide their trip and contact details.

The government says these measures will be reviewed every three weeks.

